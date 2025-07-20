Li Haotong is currently in contention to win his first major at The Open Championship 2025. And every shot he makes indicates that he might as well make it (even if he doesn’t). Given his solid 67s in the first two rounds, when Haotong was asked which major was his favorite, he simply answered, “I don’t mind any major.” And then followed that with a score of 69 in the third round. While you and I ruminate on The Open Championship being his favorite, here’s a look at the man behind Li Haotong’s solid gameplay.

It’s Jady de Beer, the man who first teamed up with Li Haotong between 2022 and 2024 and witnessed the pro’s growth over the years, including Li Haotong’s win at the 2025 Qatar Masters. And although we already know Li Haotong is chasing after Scottie Scheffler at The Open, here’s everything you need to know about the man working behind him.

Growing up in Pretoria, South Africa, Jady de Beer attended Dinamika School in Alberton before pursuing higher education at the University of Johannesburg. There, he earned a degree in Audio and Visual Production, developing skills in storytelling, technical precision, and attention to detail.

After completing his education, de Beer shifted his focus to a career in caddying. In November 2010, he turned professional and began working with top South African golfers like Darren Fichardt, George Coetzee, and JC Ritchie. Over the years, he built a reputation for steady guidance and strategic acumen, earning a spot as a seasoned caddie on the European Tour. So, overall, De Beer boasts an experience of over 14 years on the PGA European Tour.

In addition to his caddying career, de Beer has also ventured into other pursuits. He started working with Boost Surfing in 2020, distributing electric surf fins for surfboards, SUPs, and kayaks in South Africa. His LinkedIn profile indicates he is still associated with the company. However, some of de Beer’s most interesting professional moments likely came with Li Hoatong. And we don’t doubt that!

It happened at the 2025 Kenya Open. On Thursday’s round, Li’s drive on the par-4 12th hole landed behind trees, but he had a narrow window to clear the top and reach the green. De Beer cautioned Li to play it safe and go sideways, aiming for a challenging up-and-down recovery. However, the Shanghai-born Chinese pro trusted his instincts and boldly played a wedge shot over the trees, landing just a few feet from the hole, and then sank the birdie putt.

He then turned to de Beer and jokingly asked, “Luckily I didn’t listen to you, eh?” Indeed. And, sure, Li Haotong can choose not to listen to de Beer at times, but we must hear what Jady de Beer has to say about his wife!

Jady de Beer’s life outside of Li Haotong is just as vivid

Beyond the golf course, Jady de Beer prioritizes family life. His romance with Natania blossomed in 2002, and the couple eventually tied the knot. It seems they first met in high school, and their relationship milestone continued with a proposal on October 10, 2010. Together, they have two kids, Evana and Bjorn, and call Johannesburg home. Despite his frequent travels, de Beer has cultivated a sense of stability and normalcy in his hometown life, reflecting his strong family values and roots.

And although the couple is very serious about keeping their private life, well, private, de Beer has taken moments to appreciate Natania’s presence in his life. In 2024, for instance, he celebrated her birthday with his followers by sharing a photo presentation of the family on Instagram and said, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife! Thanks for building 22 years of great memories! Best Mom and best friend! Hope you have a great day and a blessed year! We love you lots!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jady de Beer (@jadydebeer)

Before that, in 2016, he welcomed his first child, Evana, by sharing a picture of the newborn and himself and said, “1st Selfie #daddyslittlegirl #blessed.” On the other hand, though, Jady de Beer hasn’t shared any Instagram posts since wishing his wife a happy birthday in August 2024, so let’s hope Li Haotong’s strong performance at Royal Portrush encourages him to break this nearly year-long streak!