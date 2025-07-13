Who Is Lottie Woad’s Caddie? All You Need to Know About Amateur Golfer’s Bagman

For amateur Lottie Woad, the future in golf looks bright. And she’s clearly confident about it too. After winning the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA), Woad said ahead of her 2025 title defense: “I think it’s given me a lot more confidence. I’ve been exposed to a lot more.” And she has been – big time. Woad carried her successful 2024 form into the 2025 season, winning the 2025 Women’s Irish Open with Gary Foley in her corner.

So, who’s Gary Foley? Well, Foley is a local caddie and has also worked with Jack Bigham, another promising amateur golfer. However, arguably, Foley and Woad have enjoyed stronger course results. The Ballyliffin Golf Club member caddied for Lottie Woad at the 2025 Women’s Irish Open, where Woad achieved a six-shot victory against pros like Madelene Sagstrom, Charley Hull, Anna Nordqvist, Georgia Hall, and Leona Maguire. It was also Foley’s first win as a caddie.

And now, having clinched her win at the Irish Open, Woad became the first amateur since Jana Melichova (2022, Czech Ladies Open) to claim a Ladies European Tour title. And if her scores at the ongoing 2025 Amundi Evian Championship are anything to go by, with Gary Foley still on her bag, she is likely going to defeat big pros this season once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lottie Woad got her 2025 Evian Championship campaign off to a strong start with a 68, and then posted consistent scores of 69, 70, and 64 in the following rounds. Now, it’s just a matter of time to see if she’ll clinch her next big win this week.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ballyliffin Golf Club (@ballyliffingc) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And there are plenty of reasons to trust her on that — she’s held the World Amateur Golf Ranking’s top spot for 50 weeks and is set for a second Mark H. McCormack Medal. As an amateur, she’s made impressive Major debuts, including T23 at the 2024 Chevron Championship and T10 at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open. Woad’s also just two points away from securing her LPGA Tour card, which a win at the Amundi Evian Championship could guarantee. And it isn’t surprising that Woad has built such a fantastic career. After all, she has many important and big names working behind her!

The other important names behind Lottie Woad’s success

Following her win at the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA), Lottie Woad hailed her childhood coach at Farnham, Luke Bone, for her success. Talking about it then, Woad said, “I wouldn’t be here without him, with the amount he has done for me on the course. We still have online lessons every week.” Back then, Bone flew out to the USA to support Woad, who was the runner-up at the 2021 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And there was another person present at Augusta National to celebrate Woad’s maiden ANWA win, Steve Robinson. Following the win, Robinson said, “We went through every situation [Friday night]. We were mentally prepared to be chasing.” Robinson again caddied for Woad during the 2025 ANWA. And even Woad seemed to sing praises for Robinson. Earlier this year, she said of the National Women’s coach, Robinson, “he’s helped me a lot through the last few years and Nick Soto, our Putting Coach. It’s definitely up there and as one of my strengths now.”

Undoubtedly, there are plenty of people standing behind Lottie Woad to make sure she makes the best of her golf career!