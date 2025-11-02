Who Is LPGA Pro Hannah Green’s Husband? Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

Hannah Green is one of the biggest names on the LPGA Tour. The 28-year-old turned professional in 2016, and since then, she has swept the greens with her powerful shots. She joined the LPGA Tour in 2018, and only a year later, she secured her maiden title. That came at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, making her the first Australian woman golfer in 13 years to claim a major title. Having edged the likes of Celine Boutier while representing her nation in the Olympics, Green continues to stun the golfing world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, behind this on-course success is a sweet, fulfilling relationship with a man who understands and supports her career like his own. Meet Jarryd Felton. The couple got engaged on May 9, 2022. However, the couple notes that they have been dating each other for a much longer time. Green tied the knot with Felton on January 19, 2024, at the Aravina Estate. The partners maintain a long-distance relationship. Let’s learn more about who Felton is and how he helps shape Green’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Hannah Green’s husband, Jarryd Felton?

Jarryd Felton is from Perth, Australia, and like his wife, he is also a professional golfer, competing on the PGA Tour. Often termed a prodigy, the Australian golfer turned pro in 2015 at the age of 20. However, he picked up the clubs at a much younger age, 3 to be precise, thanks to his golf enthusiast family.

Felton often accompanied his father to the golf courses while witnessing his uncle tee off at the local club. Naturally, his fascination with the sport grew as he adopted the sport. Felton also tried various other sports, including soccer, tennis, and Australian football, before sticking to golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He had an incredible amateur stint representing Australia in many international events. Finishing runner-up twice against Argentina showcases his ability to deliver under pressure while hoisting national pride. Nationally, he won seven amateur events, climbing the world amateur rankings to a high of No. 28. That’s also where Felton met the love of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Green (@hannahgreengolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Sharing their passion for golf, Hannah Green and Jarryd Felton connected quickly, supporting each other through their careers. While the couple doesn’t get to spend a lot of time together due to schedule and time constraints, the couple’s undying love for each other is evident in their mutual support.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In fact, after Green and Felton walked down the aisle, the newlywed couple didn’t even have time to go on a honeymoon. While Green was busy preparing for her 2024 season in Asia, Felton was across the world for the Webex Players Series Victoria at Rosebud Country Club.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We haven’t had a honeymoon. Jarryd is in New Zealand, and he also plays professionally. It’s difficult to schedule us both at the same time, and I haven’t seen him in three or four weeks. So we are seeing each other on Tuesday, so we’ll celebrate,” Hannah Green shared. Around a month later, the couple met in Stateside to spend time together.

This is, unfortunately, not a standalone occurrence, with the couple often occupied with their own distinct schedules. As a result, it gets hard to block time on the calendar for both at the same time. Hannah Green has often spoken out on this matter, explicitly showing support for both Felton’s and her golf tournaments.

“We’ve been dating for so long and we chose to become golf professionals when we first started dating. We knew the sacrifices. We understand those and it does suck. I hate having to say that I haven’t seen Jarryd for six, or seven weeks,” Hannah Green explained in an interview with Australian Golf Digest.

However, the couple always stays in touch through their travelling schedules, thanks to FaceTime! But what makes the distance and the wait seem worth it is their shared passion for golf and perseverant nature. “We’re both living our dream, that makes it a little bit easier. Thank goodness for FaceTime!” Green added.

When the couple meets, they sometimes enjoy time on the course together. Felton and Green share laughter and cheesy banter over each other’s golf swings. Beyond the greens, Hannah Green and Jarryd Felton have a settled life in a house in Perth they bought shortly after their wedding.

Coming back to Felton’s golfing career, it is worth noting that the Australian star has an incredible professional stint, too.

Jarryd Felton’s professional golf career

The Perth golfer competes in multiple circuits, including the PGA Tour. Besides, he also competes in the DP World Tour and the Challenge of Australasia. Felton boasts four wins on the Challenge Tour, even though he remains winless on the European Tour. His last victory came at the TPS Sydney, hosted by Braith Anasta in 2022.

Another one of his commendable finishes includes a 5th-place finish at the Fiji International presented by the Fiji Airways. The Australian golfer had finished four strokes behind the winner, Gaganjeet Bhullar. That earned him his biggest event earnings at $33,640.11.

Felton’s first professional victory came at the NSW PGA Championship in 2015, right after turning professional. The then 20-year-old had finished with a stellar strike score of 13-under. Following the PGA event in 2017, the New Zealand PGA Championship became his second career title. Felton secured a clutch victory by scoring 14-under to force a playoff. Birdieing the first hole, the Australian golfer looked on a hot streak.

Since then, his wins have become rarer. His next win wouldn’t come until three years later in 2020. At the WA PGA Championship, Felton claimed the title with a course-record-equalling final round of 8-under, finishing at 13-under. Beyond teeing off the course, Felton is also a brand ambassador for numerous brands. Those include Titleist, Footjoy, and the Gosnells Golf Club.

Both Jarryd Felton and Hannah Green have decorated resumes. Moreover, with their sweet, supportive relationship, the couple continues to turn heads as they navigate their professional careers.