Who Is Lucas Herbert’s Wife, Erika Cote? LIV Golf WAG’s Personal Life, Career & More Explored

Lucas Herbert is stunning the golf world at the 2026 Open Championship, firing a record-tying 62 to rocket to the top of the leaderboard at Royal Birkdale. The 30-year-old Australian is suddenly in position for the biggest win of his career, and while fans are locked on every shot, back home it’s his wife, Erika Cote, quietly holding things together. A career employer-branding expert in her own right, she’s kept her marriage to golf’s newest star almost entirely out of the spotlight, until now.

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Who is Erika Cote?

Erika Cote, who now goes by Erika Herbert, is the wife of golf star Lucas Herbert. She grew up with a big focus on her education and went to the University of Maine for college. Today, she works as a brand expert and wellness coach.

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Erika and Lucas got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in late August 2025. When Lucas is not traveling for his golf tournaments, the couple lives together in Orlando, Florida. Even though Lucas is a famous athlete, they both prefer to keep their daily lives private and out of the media spotlight.

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How Did Lucas and Erika Meet?

The couple has a very relatable love story. They actually met on a dating app a few years ago. At the time, Erika was working a regular job in corporate marketing. They clicked right away and started a serious relationship.

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After dating for a while, Lucas proposed to Erika, which made their friends and family incredibly happy. They officially tied the knot in August 2025. Since Lucas plays for Ripper GC in the LIV Golf League, team fans online love to cheer her on as “Mrs. Ripper.”

Erika Cote’s Career and Charity Work

Erika has built a very successful career on her own. She works as a freelancer in corporate communications and employer branding. Her job focuses on helping companies build happy, friendly, and inclusive workplaces where everyday employees enjoy coming to work.

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She is also trained in a problem-solving method called Design Thinking. Outside of her freelance work, Erika is very passionate about health and wellness. She spends her time working with a charity group called The Begin Again Foundation, which helps people recover from hard times and start fresh.

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Erika Cote’s Social Media

Erika does not care about becoming a famous internet celebrity. Her personal Instagram account is @mrs_herbznspices, but she keeps it completely private. She shares her travel photos and family updates only with a small group of around 1,400 close friends. She rarely posts pictures of her husband online, choosing to enjoy her marriage in the real world instead.

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Lucas Herbert and Erika Cote have a wonderful partnership built on love and mutual support. Having a steady home life makes a huge difference for a professional athlete. Erika gives Lucas a peaceful escape from the intense pressure of pro golf. As he fights to win his first major championship trophy, her quiet support is his biggest win off the course.