Who is Luke Clanton’s Caddie? Lifestyle, Career, Relationship With PGA Tour Pro Revealed

Would you trust someone you just met? Well, that’s exactly what Luke Clanton did—and it may have changed the course of his career. His 2022 North & South Amateur victory wasn’t just about fearless golf. It was about the man carrying his bag.

It started with a random question from a little girl and ended with a championship trophy. In 2022, just 2 days before the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst, Luke Clanton was practicing on the wrong side of the range when a young girl approached and asked, “How far do you hit your pitching wedge?” That girl was Lucy, the daughter of Jason Wiertel, a Pinehurst member watching nearby. What happened a few moments later is what wrote Clanton’s story.

Moments later, Wiertel introduced himself to Clanton and boldly offered: “If you want to win, you can use me.” The golfer didn’t have a caddie at the time. Clanton was unsure but intrigued, and he replied, “Alright, man. I’ve never met you before, but we’ll see.” And then later that day, Clanton texted Wiertel over Instagram, saying he accepted his offer, and what followed was nothing short of magic.

Wiertel showed up the next morning as early as 5:30 a.m., towel in pocket, locked in for Clanton’s first tee time. He read greens like he’d grown up on them, made smart calls under pressure, and helped Clanton outplay every opponent through match play. When Clanton held that trophy, it was clear that the last-minute caddie call was the winning edge. And that was enough for Clanton to offer Wiertel a permanent job.

“I want you here every single step,” Clanton told Wiertel after the win, and that’s exactly what happened. Their chemistry was instant, but their trust was what sealed it. That bond didn’t stop at Pinehurst. In 2025, Clanton turned professional after earning 20 points in the PGA Tour University Accelerated program—a major feat that Wiertel helped guide him through. Now, as Clanton tees it up at big-time events like the RBC Canadian Open, it’s Wiertel who remains on the bag. The same guy who helped him win as an amateur is still steering the ship on golf’s biggest stage.

Luke is very grateful to have Clanton in his life. Speaking ahead of the 2025 Valspar Championship, the Florida State University alumn said: “He’s an amazing dude. I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done for me, the role model he’s [been for] me. It’s pretty cool to have him by my side.” Apart from being his caddie, Clanton deeply respects him as a parent: “He’s not just a great caddie; he’s a great person. A great dad. He does things the right way.”

Jason Wiertel’s Life Beyond the Bag

Before becoming Clanton’s right-hand man, Jason Wiertel was a teacher. He didn’t grow up chasing caddie gigs or life on any Tour. Before guiding Luke Clanton through high-stakes tee boxes and tricky greens, Jason Wiertel was making waves in collegiate sports. At Carthage College, he was a two-sport star, dominating in both basketball and baseball. He transitioned into caddying later, bringing a calm, grounded presence shaped by years in classrooms and raising three kids.

Wiertel is a family man—married to Sarah Wiertel and dad to Lucy, Gracie, and Alli. That’s why, during Clanton’s 2022 victory speech, Wiertel was notably absent. Clanton texted him, “Where are you at?” The response? “I’m caddying for my daughter right now.” He was at a nine-hole U.S. Kids event, helping Lucy with her game.

When he’s not walking fairways with Clanton, Jason Wiertel is still deeply involved in the game—this time behind a mic. He and his daughter, Lucy, team up for a podcast called “Grow the Grind,” where they talk about golf through the eyes of those who live it every day. It’s not just about scores or stats—they explore what it’s like to be a junior golfer chasing big dreams, a parent supporting from the sidelines, or a pro staying sharp in a tough sport. The show offers a laid-back but honest look at the ups and downs of life in golf, with a big focus on balance, passion, and not burning out.

So far, their partnership looks built to last. With Clanton now holding a PGA Tour card and Wiertel still by his side, it’ll be exciting to see just how many more wins this duo can rack up in the big leagues.