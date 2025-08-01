Who Is Mac Meissner? Personal Life, Career, & Other Details About PGA Tour Golfer Explored

Mac Meissner might not be a household name just yet, but give it time—the 26-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, is quietly building momentum on the PGA Tour. With a calm demeanor and a game built for consistency, Meissner is the kind of golfer who earns respect by letting his performance do the talking.

He’s not flashy. You won’t catch him throwing clubs or chasing headlines. Instead, Meissner grinds. Week in and week out, he’s finding his rhythm, hanging tough with elite fields, and steadily improving his numbers. And after a breakout showing at the 2025 Wyndham Championship, where he tied for the lead after 36 holes at -12, it’s safe to say people are starting to take notice.

From Charleston to the PGA tour – Meissner’s road to the big leagues

Growing up in Charleston, Meissner had golf in his blood from early on. After making waves in junior golf, he enrolled at Southern Methodist University. There, he matured into one of college golf’s more reliable and talented performers. Meissner turned pro in 2021 and began his professional grind, slowly earning his stripes through smaller tours before making his PGA Tour debut.

2025 has marked a major breakthrough. At the Wyndham Championship, Meissner found himself tied for the lead after two rounds with a fiery -12. Earlier in July, he locked in a top-15 finish at the 3M Open with a strong -16 and picked up a solid 28th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. All this while competing in stacked fields and under pressure to keep earning FedEx Cup points. Despite not yet bagging his first tour win, his season earnings have surpassed $550,000 with 13 cuts made in 22 starts.

Though Meissner’s world ranking hovers outside the top 150, those who watch the tour closely see a rising threat. He’s methodical, calm under pressure, and plays a smart game. This blend of patience and ball control has allowed him to stay relevant even in tournaments where others flame out.

Meissner’s playing style, strengths, and off-course vibe

On the course, Meissner doesn’t try to overpower holes—though he could. His average driving distance of 301.6 yards puts him among the tour’s top-tier hitters. Yet, it’s not just about length. He ranks solidly in fairways hit and has posted consistent greens-in-regulation numbers, hovering around 63.5%. His putting average (1.76) is right in the competitive mix, and his scoring across par-3s and par-4s ranks within the top 100 on tour.

That said, there’s room for growth. He’s struggled slightly on par-5s and with closing out some rounds. But given his age and poise, that’s to be expected. The technical tools are there—now it’s about tightening the mental game and gaining comfort in final-round pressure.

Off the course, Meissner is a quiet force. He’s not chasing camera flashes or hot takes on social media. Instead, he gives back in smaller ways. He’s shown up for junior clinics, kept close ties to his hometown roots, and even returned to SMU events to share insights with college players. His grounded personality has earned him quiet respect in the locker room, even among more decorated veterans.

Fans who love a hard worker with no shortcuts might want to start following Meissner’s journey more closely. His rise mirrors that of other under-the-radar players who broke through after seasons of near misses and top-25 finishes. And with several tournaments still left on the 2025 schedule, don’t be surprised if Mac Meissner is the name sitting atop a Sunday leaderboard very soon.