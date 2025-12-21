Who Is Matt Kuchar’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Sybi Kuchar

Matt Kuchar is currently dominating the 2025 PNC Championship alongside his talented son, Cameron. The duo fired an impressive 15-under 57 to take a commanding lead in the opening round. This resurgence is a welcome sight after a deeply emotional year for the Kuchar family.

In February 2025, Matt stepped away from golf following the sudden death of his father, Peter Kuchar. So, after a tragic year that will hopefully have a better ending, here are some lesser-known details about the other half of the Kuchars, who actually laid the foundation of this strong family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Matt Kuchar’s wife, Sybi Kuchar?

Sybi Kuchar is much more than just a spectator in the PGA Tour gallery. As a former collegiate athlete, she anchors one of golf’s most successful families. She was born as Sybi Parker on St. Simons Island in Georgia and attended Frederica Academy, a prestigious college-prep school, graduating in 1995. She then moved to Atlanta to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. There, she was a standout member of the women’s varsity tennis team.

What is Sybi Kuchar’s height and age?

Sybi should be between 45 and 50 years old in 2025. Her height is estimated to be between 5’5″ and 5’7″. This athletic stature is what helped her wear out Matt and his “scrappy” style during their frequent baseline rallies on the tennis court. She also helped Kuchar when he parted with his long-time caddie, John Wood, back in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Matt Kuchar and Sybi Kuchar meet?

They first met when they were still on campus at Georgia Tech University. Matt played college golf, and Sybi played college tennis. She then became a tennis instructor while also competing in tournaments. The couple has partnered in mixed doubles and even won the consolation title in the 2009 USTA National Husband/Wife Doubles Championship at the ATP Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Despite being in the same athletic circles, they did not date in college and finally reconnected in 2002 after Sybi spent three years living and teaching in California. They moved incredibly fast and tied the knot just a year later at the private hunting, fishing, and golfing Cabin Bluff retreat.

“I think it was within a year we were married before we got back together,” Matt told PGATour’s official website. “We were very close in school. I think both of us were pretty occupied with our sport and with school as well. We would go out and hang out, but not a whole lot of dating.”

What does Sybi Kuchar do for a living?

Sybi Kuchar previously worked as a professional tennis instructor before managing Matt’s complex global tour logistics. For years, she coordinated the family’s road schooling model to keep the entire unit together. She even stepped inside the ropes to caddie for Matt during several professional events. And in 2018, she famously took the bag for Zach Johnson at the Mayakoba Classic when his caddie fell ill mid-round.

And how good is Sybi in her sport?

“She is a better player when we play matches,” Matt said. “I’m kind of scrappy enough in playing a style I don’t think many people enjoy. I just cover the net with every opportunity. She wears me out with baseline rallies. If I could get up to net and close a point out, that’s what I do.”

Meet Sybi Kuchar and Matt Kuchar’s children

The couple has two sons who are already making significant waves in sports.

Imago May 13, 2012 – Ponte Vedra, Florida, USA – Matt Kuchar celebrates with his two sons Cameron, 4, right, Carson, 2, left and his wife Sybi after winning the Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2012 in Ponte Vedra, Fla. ..©2012 2012 Players Championship – ZUMAm63_

Their eldest, Cameron Cole, is a star golfer who recently committed to play for TCU. And the younger son, Carson Wright, excels in both tennis and golf. The Kuchar boys are focused purely on following their parents’ roots.

What is Sybi Kuchar’s Instagram account?

Sybi maintains a very private life and does not have a public Instagram, Facebook, or X account for fans to access and follow. Any photos of her usually appear through the PGA Tour or Matt’s official social media handles.

The Kuchar family recently moved to Jupiter, Florida, to support their sons’ athletic careers and is deeply involved with charities like Camp Twin Lakes and the Ronald McDonald House. This year, in March, the pair celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.