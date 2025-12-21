Who Is Matt Kuchar’s Son, Cameron Kuchar? Girlfriend, Career, Net Worth & More

The Kuchar name opens doors in professional golf circles. Nine PGA Tour victories. An Olympic bronze medal. That trademark grin is recognizable from a decade of Sunday broadcasts. But Cameron Kuchar’s 115-plus mph club speed and TCU commitment suggest he’s not walking through his father’s door; he’s building his own entrance.

At 6’4″, the 17-year-old already towers over the man who made the family name famous. More striking than the height difference is the stylistic divergence.

Matt Kuchar built a career on precision, fairways found, greens hit in regulation, and mistakes minimized. On the other hand, his eldest son swings like he’s trying to send the ball into a different zip code.

“I mean, it’s so much fun to kind of put a drive out in the fairway (and then) watch Cam smash it,” Matt said during the 2025 PNC Championship. “It’s not even a consideration of whose ball we’re going to use.”

The moment Matt knew things had changed arrived on the 18th hole at Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club. Cameron needed a par putt to beat his father for the first time.

“It was a cool moment to have him beat me,” Matt recounted. “One of those days I knew was going to happen sooner or later. I was sure pressure was going to get the best of him, but he canned it and was very excited.”

Cameron Kuchar: Junior Golf Resume

AJGA Ranking: 25th (Rolex AJGA Rankings, December 2025)

Notable result: Runner-up, Western Junior Championship (lost by one stroke to Trevor Gutschewski)

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur: Advanced to match play (finished on cut line at 3-over par)

Cameron has kept his personal life private. No confirmed girlfriend or relationship. His net worth remains undisclosed, though his NIL valuation offers a window: ranked 13th in Golf NIL High School Boys Rankings, his current value sits between $50,000 and $100,000, built on merit and name recognition alike.

On November 21, 2024, Cameron was withdrawn from the Class 3A state championship, eliminating Jupiter High from title contention.

“Breaking rules of the state honor code for golf, for non-course stuff, is all I can really say,” coach Bruce Wasserman explained. “It was devastating to them and emotional for all of us.”

The withdrawal was an internal team decision, not a state disqualification. For a 17-year-old navigating spotlight pressure, it became a developmental checkpoint rather than a defining failure. What followed was a college commitment that offers both opportunity and distance.

Why did Cameron Kuchar choose TCU?

On November 12, 2025, Cameron signed his National Letter of Intent with Texas Christian University, joining Blake Brown in what TCU is calling a “super class” for 2026. Head coach Bill Allcorn has built a reputation for aggressive recruiting, and landing a top-25 AJGA talent with power potential fits that blueprint.

Fort Worth offers something Jupiter couldn’t: separation from the PGA Tour ecosystem, where his father remains a fixture. College golf becomes the proving ground where Cameron converts physical tools into competitive results under his own name.

The financial infrastructure is already forming. Unofficial ties to Bettinardi putters and Titleist/FootJoy product seeding suggest brands see long-term potential.

Cameron Kuchar has the frame, the swing speed, and the pedigree. He has weathered a public setback and emerged with a Division I scholarship. He has beaten his father on the golf course and left him behind off the tee ever since.

What he doesn’t have yet is a story that belongs entirely to him. The next four years will determine whether the Kuchar name remains his greatest asset or becomes the shadow he finally outgrows. The entrance is built. Now he has to walk through it.