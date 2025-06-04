Who Is Matt Vogt? Everything to Know About the Caddie-Turned-Dentist U.S. Open Player

Most people don’t expect their dentist to be teeing it up at the U.S. Open. Yet Matt Vogt just made it happen, and honestly, the timing couldn’t be more emotional. Just two months after losing his father—his biggest golf supporter—Pittsburgh native shot back-to-back 68s to qualify for the third major of the season, happening at Oakmont Country Club from June 12 to June 15, where he once worked as a caddie. Sometimes, golf writes the most incredible stories, and this one is one of them.

Matt Vogt’s path from Pittsburgh roots to dental success

Vogt’s story begins in the steel city, where golf dreams took shape during his youth at Seneca Valley High School. He quickly established himself as one of Pennsylvania’s premier amateur golfers. Subsequently, he earned all-state honors and served as team captain during his senior year. His talent was undeniable, as evidenced by his fourth-place finish at the 2008 PIAA Golf Championship.

Following his graduation in 2009, Vogt continued his golf journey at Butler University while pursuing a degree in biology. His college performance was steady, as he finished third on the team with a 77 scoring average. Moreover, he improved to a 77.5 average in his second year, recording a season-low score of 68. He earned three varsity letters in golf and two in basketball, showcasing his athletic versatility.

During his college years, Vogt maintained his connection to golf’s highest levels through work at Oakmont Country Club. From 2009 to 2014, he spent six years as a caddie at the prestigious venue. This experience provided him with intimate knowledge of one of golf’s most challenging courses. Additionally, it allowed him to observe professional golf at its finest, learning from elite players during tournament rounds.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Vogt pursued a career in dentistry at Indiana University School of Dentistry. His academic excellence earned him the Academy of Osseointegration Award, which recognizes exceptional skills in oral surgery and implant dentistry. Furthermore, it demonstrated his commitment to excellence in his chosen field and established his reputation among dental professionals.

In 2018, Vogt founded The Dentists at Gateway Crossing in McCordsville, Indiana. His practice has grown significantly since its inception, serving thousands of patients from the greater Indianapolis area. More recently, he became a partner in The Lifestyle Practice in February 2023, helping fellow dentists elevate their careers through practice ownership.

His life at home is also blissful.

A glimpse of Vogt’s personal life

He has been married to Hilary for almost 6 years. Hilary and Matt are parents to a sweet baby girl, Charlotte Morgan Vogt, who was born on February 21, 2024. They lovingly call her Charlie. He was very close to his father and was grateful for the life he had spent with him. After his death, he wrote a beautiful message for him, saying, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a ‘see ya later’ Rest easy, Dad. I love you so much. ❤️”

While Vogt excelled professionally in dentistry, his passion for competitive golf never faded. This dual pursuit would ultimately lead to one of amateur golf’s most remarkable achievements.

Matt Vogt’s golf career and U.S. Open qualifying triumph

Despite building a successful dental career, Vogt continued competing in tournaments at local, state, and national levels. He participated consistently in Indiana Golf Association events and other competitive amateur circuits throughout his professional development. His recent success at the Indianapolis Open helped propel him toward his attempt at qualifying for the U.S. Open. His current world ranking of 1,173 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking reflects his status as a serious competitor among amateur golfers.

The path to qualification culminated on June 3, 2025, at Wine Valley Golf Club in Washington during golf’s “longest day.” Vogt recorded four birdies in five holes during his first round, then capped it with an eagle on the 18th hole. He matched this performance in his second round, finishing at 8-under par to earn medalist honors and secure one of two available spots from over 10,000 total entries nationwide.

His qualifying success carried personal significance as it occurred two months after his father’s death, who had been his biggest supporter. “The ribbon on my hat is for him,” Vogt explained during his post-qualification interview. “I knew I could do it, and Oakmont and Pittsburgh and everything there means so much to me,” he told Golf Channel after securing his spot.

Vogt now prepares for the U.S. Open while continuing to fulfill his dental practice responsibilities in McCordsville, Indiana. He had the tournament week scheduled off, but needed to cancel additional appointments for preparation and travel arrangements. His extensive knowledge from his caddying years at Oakmont provides him with valuable course insights, although he acknowledges that renovations have altered some aspects since his regular presence there. “I will savor every moment of that week,” he emphasized.

