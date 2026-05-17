Who Is Matti Schmid’s Caddie in 2026? All About Golf Pro Turned Bagman Explored

Chris Selfridge spent three years chasing his dream of becoming a professional golfer. Now, after almost twice as long working as a caddie, he says he would not change a thing. An injury ended his first career, but the new path has led him to major championships, the Olympic Games, and now the PGA Tour with German rising star Matti Schmid.

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Selfridge is working as Schmid’s caddie for the 2026 PGA Tour season. The Northern Irishman started traveling with Schmid to Torrey Pines in January, was officially on the bag at the Genesis Invitational in February, and has stayed with him through the spring.

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It all began with a phone call. After wrist injuries ended his playing career around 2018, Selfridge was working an office job in Belfast and was unsure of his next step. His close friend Michael Hoey had just earned DP World Tour status and needed a caddie for a trip to Australia. Selfridge agreed, quickly discovered a passion for caddying, and has been doing it ever since.

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