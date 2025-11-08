Who Is Matti Schmid’s Caddie? Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Bagman Explored

A golfer has to wake up early in the morning and do all the practice to improve their skills for a professional game. However, performing well on a professional tour is never a single-person game. There are many behind their success, be it their swing coach, mental health coach, or a caddie. Of all these individuals, the only person to accompany a golfer on the course and be with them through the highs and lows of the game is a caddie. In fact, caddies are so important that even the legendary Tiger Woods always used to thank his caddies after every game. There’s always a caddie playing a supportive role behind a golfer’s success. And for Matti Schmid, that caddie is Chris Selfridge.

Education and pro golf career of Matti Schmid’s caddie, Chris Selfridge

Chris Selfridge comes from the same place as the World No. 2 Rory McIlroy and the rising star Tom McKibbin. He was born to Freda and Brian Selfridge on March 4, 1992, in Castledawson, Northern Ireland. The 33-year-old went to St. Pius X College. He then studied at Ulster University from 2010 to 2011, and then at the University of Toledo until 2014. While he was studying marketing and advertising, he also played collegiate golf. Selfridge was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the University of Toledo in 2023.

Selfridge had an impressive college record. He was a four-time All-MAC player who was named MAC Men’s Golfer of the Year in 2015. With a career-scoring mark of 73.1, he is only behind Famer Brad Heaven in terms of the highest scores at the University of Toledo. Heaven had a score of 72.4. He led his college team with a 74.3 stroke average as a Freshman.

Chris Selfridge finished the season with three consecutive top-10 finishes. During his sophomore year, Selfridge earned first-team All-MAC and Ping Midwest All-Region honors. Then in the junior year, he once again made first-team All-MAC. In his senior year, he was the MAC Men’s Golfer of the Year and finished the spring season with four consecutive top-6 finishes.

This impressive collegiate golf record inspired him to pursue professional golf on the DP World Tour. He made his professional debut in 2015 at the D+D Real Czech Challenge. He finished T17, which is not at all bad for a debutant. “I turned pro last week in the Czech Republic and I only just graduated from college two weeks ago,” said Selfridge about his debut. “I came 17th last week, although I had a bad final round when I had a good chance of a good top five.”

Chris Selfridge swapped the player lounge for the caddie shack

With such a budding golf career up, one would think why Chris Selfridge became a caddie. Well, it was all because of his injury. The first one occurred in 2015 at European Tour Q School. It was a damaged ligament in his wrist. However, things spiraled. After the ligament damage, Selfridge found out that he had tennis elbow, and also some posture issues.

“It’s my fault in the end. I should have known. I also felt invincible. It took me a few months and about 10 missed cuts to realise, ‘hang on a minute here – I’m actually getting worse!’” he said said. The more he played, the worse the problem got. That’s when he left his pro golf career and become a caddie.

Imago Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Chris Selfridge caddy on the 18th fairway during the Wednesday Practice of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland. 09/07/2025. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx XDigi XNewsfile/golffile.ie

“Quitting was a relief,” admitted Chris Selfridge. “The way I felt on a golf course during 2017 and 2018 was hell. I was out playing knowing that I was a lot better than how I was playing. I wasn’t getting the results and people were wondering why.”

Selfridge turned into a European Tour caddie in 2019. He says that many a time, people ask if it was challenging to make the decision. But for Selfridge, it was tougher to continue playing with an injury. Thus, he felt great after quitting.

Chris Selfridge’s caddying journey

After transitioning to caddying, he has built a solid reputation over seven years, looping for well-known golfers such as Michael Hoey, Ryan Fox, Tom McKibbin, Matthias Schwab, and Marco Penge, prior to joining Schmid’s camp. He started his caddying journey with Michael Hoey. Selfridge was working in an office in Belfast and was confused about his future.

But opportunity came knocking at his door with Hoey turning pro. “Michael Hoey managed to get some Tour status for the following year and he was a close friend from my playing days,” Selfridge said. “Caddying for Michael was a soft introduction to caddying, the travel was easier because I was traveling with him and we would get an Airbnb together and be more social because we were friends.”

After a successful stint with Hoey, Selfridge was on the bag for the New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox. It started in July 2020, and what was supposed to be a six-month stint became 18 months long. “I got in touch with Ryan’s caddie who couldn’t travel with the restrictions, so I offered my services for six weeks and we organised it,” Selfridge recalls.

His next work opportunity was a level down at the Challenge Tour. He linked up with Tom McKibbin. “I saw him grow up and knew how good of a player he was. We had the same coach, Johnny Foster, who has done a phenomenal job,” explained Selfridge. Tom McKibbin was a teenage sensation when he was playing on the Challenge Tour. Thus, the decision to drop a level doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Even Rory McIlroy has praised the fellow Irishman’s skills and even acted as his mentor.

Besides these three, Chris Selfridge also worked with Matthias Schwab and Marco Penge. Selfridge did a small stint with Penge before the pro was joined by his current caddie, Max Bill. With Matthias Schwab, it was a freelance work. “I’m freelancing a bit on the DP World Tour with Matthias Schwab who lost his card in America last year, it’s unusual but I’m willing to do it for now,” Selfridge said, before he linked up with Matti Schmid.

Initially, Schmid worked with Michael ‘Spongey’ Waite, be. “My manager set up my caddie for me, and I ended up having Michael ‘Spongey’ Waite on my bag – who won the U.S. Open with Michael Campbell in 2005. It turned out to be the best thing we could have done, because he was awesome, the perfect caddie for me, and someone else I’m thankful to!” Schmid said.

Imago Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Chris Selfridge caddy and Matti Schmid GER on the 2nd fairway during Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland. 12/07/2025. Picture: Thos Caffrey / Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx XDigi XNewsfile/golffile.ie

But once they parted ways, Chris Selfridge began working with Matti Schmid. Selfridge has significantly helped Schmid’s game by providing veteran caddie experience, strategic guidance, and steady support during a breakthrough PGA Tour season.

Schmid has also acknowledged the help he has received from his caddie. He shared an Instagram post in August 2025, with a caption that read, “First FedExCup Playoffs ✅ Wrapped up my debut at @fedexchamp with a T38 finish. A solid result, plenty of positives to take away, and a lot learned from competing in this arena. Big thanks to my caddies and the team around me — your support is vital.”

Selfridge has caddied for Schmid in several important events across 2025, including helping him secure a spot at The Open with a strong finish at the Scottish Open. Schmid has achieved four top-10 finishes in America this season and is in a good position to make the FedEx Cup playoffs. Selfridge has played an important role here in helping Schmid with course management and mental composure.

Matti Schmid’s caddie’s lifestyle

There’s not much publicly known about Chris Selfridge’s lifestyle. However, his Instagram and X profiles reveal a few things about him. The Irishman is married to Marie Selfridge and enjoys spending time with her. Matti Schmid’s caddie is a coffee enthusiast and a Liverpool FC fan. His Instagram handle shows that he loves traveling, exploring, and golfing in his free time.