Who Is Maverick McNealy’s Dad, Scott McNealy? Everything to Know About the Silicon Valley Billionaire

While golf fans know Maverick McNealy for his calm presence on the course, many are curious about the influential figure who helped shape his journey.

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Who is Maverick McNealy’s father, Scott McNealy?

Maverick McNealy’s father is Scott G. McNealy. He was born on November 13, 1954, in Columbus, Indiana, to Marmalee Doris and Raymond William McNealy Jr. He is an enthusiastic ice hockey player and golfer.

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Having a BA in Economics from Harvard and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, the Indiana native is a reputed businessman. He co-founded Sun Microsystems in 1982 along with Vinod Khosla, Bill Joy, and Andy Bechtolsheim.

Just two years after launching Sun Microsystems, he became CEO. He served the company in the position for 22 years. It is one of the longest CEO tenures at a major corporation. In 2010, he sold the company to Oracle Corporation and then co-founded Wayin, a social intelligence company, in 2011. He also founded Curriki, which is a free online education service, in 2004.

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Scott has been highly supportive of Maverick McNealy’s golf career since his amateur days. One famous incident that displays his support is the 2014 US Open, when he caddied for his son. At the time, McNealy was just 18 years old and a Stanford sophomore. They also played together at the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

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How did Maverick McNealy’s dad become a billionaire?

Scott McNealy became a billionaire through his CEO role at Sun Microsystems and then sold the company to Oracle Corporation for $7.4 billion. Maverick McNealy’s father reportedly has a net worth of $1 billion.

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When caddying for his son at the 2014 US Open, he even joked that he was the richest caddie in the world. He even said that he didn’t want to pay for his son’s caddie, so he decided to take on the role himself.

Imago Mar 14, 2026; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Maverick McNealy reads his putt on the 16th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Thanks to his father’s fortune, McNealy has had a lavish childhood. He grew up playing golf at Pebble Beach with a tennis ball. He even got to intern at his father’s company, Wayin, while studying at Stanford. But despite the wealth, Scott taught Maverick McNealy to value money and hard work.

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Who is Maverick McNealy’s mother, Susan McNealy?

While Susan McNealy’s date of birth is not available in public records, she earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Stanford University. After that, she got a master’s in marriage, family, and child counseling at the University of Santa Clara.

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After marrying Scott McNealy, she was involved in many family foundation activities. She is popularly known as the strict one in the family, who follows the mantra “good grades, good attitude, good effort.”

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Like Scott, Susan McNealy is also very supportive of her son’s PGA Tour career. During her son’s US Open debut in 2014, she said that it would probably be a tie between her and her son for who was more thrilled.

Both Scott and Susan McNealy hold US citizenship. Scott has Irish-American ethnicity, while his wife’s ethnicity is not known publicly.

Inside Maverick McNealy’s relationship with his parents

The family also includes Maverick McNealy’s three siblings, Colt, Dakota, and Scout, shares a good relationship. Scott is actively involved in his son’s career. Besides being his caddie at the 2014 US Open, he has also played with his son numerous times, as he himself is a vivid golf fan.

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Even when Maverick McNealy won the 2024 RSM Classic, his wife, Maya, immediately called his parents to share the news. This shows that they are invested in their son’s PGA Tour career to date.

Despite growing up in immense wealth, Maverick McNealy’s parents made sure he stayed grounded and focused on hard work. That strong family support continues to play an important role in his rise on the PGA Tour.