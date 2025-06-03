Who Is Max Homa’s New Caddie After His Split With Bill Harke? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Bag Man

The numbers at the course do not work in Max Homa’s favor. Since the 2024 Masters, he hasn’t cracked a top-5 finish, further pushing to 90th position in the OWGR. Aside from that, his iron play hasn’t been in his favor, he is losing more than a stroke per round to the field in seven consecutive events by April. The result? Heavy anxiety and a change of caddies and coaches. Amidst separating from Mark Blackburn, Joe Greiner, John Scott Ratton, and now Bill Harke, Max Homa carried his own bag at the U.S. Open qualifier. However, as per the latest news, Homa is not going to be alone for long, thanks to his new caddie (again), Lance Bennett.

The Prince George native, Lance Bennett, is a well-known caddie in the golf world, bringing over twenty years of experience. He has worked on the PGA Tour since 2003, as noted in his Instagram bio. Growing up in Prince George, Virginia, Bennett has had the opportunity to collaborate with many top PGA Tour players. Recently, he has caddied for famous golfers like Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im, and Davis Riley, and he has also worked with other notable players such as Matt Kuchar, Bill Haas, Juli Inkster, Lorena Ochoa, and Paula Creamer.

When asked about his best golf memories, Bennett shares his experience of hitting two holes in one. However, his most memorable moment as a caddie is winning the Players Championship in 2012 and participating in the Ryder Cup three times. The Ryder Cup in 2014 holds particular significance for him.

This event is especially meaningful because, in August 2014, just a month before the Ryder Cup, Bennett lost his wife, Angela, unexpectedly. Angela, who was only 39 when she passed away, had a profound impact on his life. Despite this challenging time, he returned to caddie for Kuchar at the Ryder Cup in September at the PGA Centenary Course in Gleneagles, Scotland. Although Team U.S.A. did not win, the experience remains unforgettable for Bennett, as he navigated his grief while continuing his work as a caddie. Now, he lives with his wife Taran Benett and their children, Emma, Lyla, and Brooks.

When it comes to the golfer he will be caddying for, Lance Bennett has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders. Max Homa has shown mixed performance on the course, with a strong showing at the PGA Championship followed by an eventual failure to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Max Homa is struggling, and Lance Bennet has a big job

During the 2025 PGA Championship, Max Homa talked about his golf struggles. He had hit “an absurd amount of golf balls” over the past seven months, feeling “so broken” and trying to find the swing he had when he was one of the top 10 players in the world. About three weeks before the second men’s major, he decided to take it seriously with his former swing coach, John Scott Rattan. Homa remembered saying, “I think I should swing it like this.” Rattan replied, “OK, show me.” After Homa demonstrated, Rattan suggested they use that as their model.

The new swing looked good, with Homa hitting low shots that curved softly from left to right. This realization happened during a practice session in Arizona, where he and Rattan were having a tough time finding a solution. Homa took a moment to have an honest talk with Rattan, which helped them make progress. The new swing felt familiar to Homa, similar to how he felt in 2022 and ‘23, the time he thought he played his best. This return to a familiar style boosted his confidence, moving away from what had felt strange over the past year to something that felt natural. “It feels more like me,” Homa said.

Well, that happened in May. Now, we are heading to June, and Max Homa is still struggling. Take the latest U.S. Open Qualifier, for instance. Homa’s three-putt for par on his 36th hole at Kinsale put him in a five-man playoff for the last spot to qualify for the U.S. Open. Cameron Young won the playoff with a 12-foot birdie. Homa then lost a playoff for an alternate spot on the next hole.

All hope is still not lost, however. Homa still has a chance to qualify for the U.S. Open. He is competing in the Canadian Open this week, but he probably needs to win to break into the top 60 and secure a spot. Now, the real Lance Bennett’s job begins.