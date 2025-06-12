Who Is Maxwell Moldovan? 23-Year-Old Pro’s Career, Personal Life & More

In the ever-expanding world of young golf talent, Maxwell Moldovan’s name is one you might want to remember. The Ohio native has quietly built an impressive resume through junior, collegiate, and now professional golf. While he’s still carving his way onto the biggest stages, Moldovan’s mix of technical skill, perseverance, and steady growth makes him one of golf’s intriguing rising stars.

Who is Maxwell Moldovan? Early life, background & amateur career

Maxwell Moldovan was born on February 22, 2002, in Uniontown, Ohio, just outside of Akron. Golf was always in his blood. His father, John Moldovan, played professional golf before becoming an instructor, and both his parents were athletes, giving Maxwell a supportive environment to chase his passion. Growing up, Moldovan dabbled in just about every sport—baseball, football, basketball—you name it. But after a wrist injury steered him off those paths, golf quickly took center stage. And once he fully committed, his amateur career skyrocketed. At Green High School, he pulled off the rare feat of winning back-to-back Ohio state golf championships, putting himself on the national map. 2019 was a breakout year: he became the first golfer from Ohio to be named Rolex AJGA Boys Player of the Year, won the Ohio Amateur Championship, and even represented Team USA at the Junior Presidents Cup, proving he could hang with the best young talents in the world.

His momentum carried into college at Ohio State University, where he went on to rewrite large chunks of the program’s record book. Moldovan set Ohio State’s single-season scoring average record three straight years, ultimately finishing with the lowest career scoring average (71.25) in Buckeyes history. A four-time All-Big Ten pick and multiple-time All-American, Moldovan stacked up four college wins along the way, highlighted by his victory at the 2023 NCAA Auburn Regional. His climb through the amateur ranks also saw him reach as high as No. 19 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking—a testament to his consistent play against top competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxwell Moldovan (@maxwellmoldovan22)

Off course, Moldovan keeps things refreshingly grounded. His strong Christian faith plays a central role in his life, something he often credits for helping him navigate golf’s inevitable highs and lows. Family remains a steady presence as well—his father still offers guidance on his game, and his longtime friend, Jake Conjerti, has even stepped in as caddie during some of his most important tournaments.

Moldovan’s professional breakthroughs and recent successes

Moldovan officially made the jump to the professional ranks in June 2024 after graduating from Ohio State. Like many rookies, his early days on tour have brought a mix of challenges and flashes of real promise. One of the most impressive highlights so far? He’s qualified for four straight U.S. Opens from 2022 to 2025—a remarkable run that shows just how well he handles the pressure of big-stage qualifiers. His best finish came in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club, where he made the cut and finished 65th.

As he works to climb the pro golf ladder, Moldovan has split time between tours while chasing full PGA Tour status. Thanks to his strong college résumé, he earned opportunities on the PGA Tour Americas circuit in 2024. After a rocky start—including eight missed cuts in nine events—he broke through in a big way at the ECP Brazil Open in April 2025. With an 18-under total and a clutch 50-foot eagle putt on the final hole, Moldovan locked up his first professional win and full status for the remainder of the Latin America swing. That breakthrough vaulted him into the upper tier of the PGA Tour Americas Fortinet Cup standings, keeping him firmly in the hunt for a Korn Ferry Tour promotion—and eventually, a PGA Tour card.

Moldovan might not be a household name just yet, but his career is tracking exactly how many insiders expected: steady, disciplined, and trending upward. With his deep amateur background, growing list of professional accomplishments, and a strong support system behind him, the 23-year-old is building toward what could be a long and successful run in pro golf. And if that Brazil win is any sign of what’s ahead, we may be hearing his name a lot more often in the coming seasons.