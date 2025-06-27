Who Is Mei Inui? Exploring Hideki Matsuyama’s Special Relationship with Mysterious Caddie at the 2025 Rocket Classic

When Hideki Matsuyama stepped onto the first tee at Detroit Golf Club with a woman carrying his bag, golf fans thought they were witnessing something unprecedented—a Tour pro using his wife as a caddie. They were half right about the unprecedented part. Social media exploded Thursday morning as viewers spotted the former Masters champion walking the fairways with Mei Inui on his bag. However, the excitement quickly turned to confusion when multiple reports incorrectly identified her as Matsuyama’s wife.

Who is Mei Inui?

The woman carrying Matsuyama’s clubs isn’t his spouse—she’s a seasoned professional with deep ties to the Japanese golf scene. Mei Inui previously worked as a tour representative for Callaway in Japan. Additionally, she spent time working for Matsuyama’s office in their home country.

Most importantly, this isn’t her first rodeo with the 2021 Masters winner. Back in 2016, Inui caddied for Matsuyama during his victory at the Hero World Challenge. That triumph marked his fourth win in five starts during an impressive hot streak.

“I’m the type that, when things get tough and difficult, I sometimes put my head down and become quiet,” Matsuyama said after that 2016 victory. “But Mei was always positive throughout, even on the back nine, and was giving me good vibes, which really helped coming in.”

The confusion stems from an unfortunate coincidence. Matsuyama’s wife shares the exact same first name—Mei. This similarity has sparked ongoing questions surrounding Matsuyama’s private life, with many speculating whether the two women might actually be the same person.

Nevertheless, PGA Tour officials quickly moved to clear up the mix-up. Paul Hodowanic from PGATour.com posted on social media Thursday, clarifying that the caddie was not Matsuyama’s wife but rather the experienced looper from 2016.

Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie evolution

The temporary arrangement highlights Matsuyama’s interesting caddie history throughout his professional journey. Since turning professional in 2013, he has worked with several different bagmen throughout various stages of his career.

Initially, Matsuyama employed Taisho Okabe during his amateur days, including the 2011 Masters, where he finished T27 as the low amateur. Subsequently, he briefly worked with Katsuya Kobayashi in 2012. Then came his longest partnership before the current era. Daisuke Shindo carried Matsuyama’s bag for several years, helping him secure his first five PGA Tour victories. Their collaboration lasted from 2013 through early 2019.

In early 2019, Shota Hayafuji joined Matsuyama’s team at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Their partnership reached its pinnacle at the 2021 Masters, where Hayafuji’s famous bow after the victory became an iconic moment in golf history. Currently, Hayafuji must return to Japan to renew his visa, creating an opening for Inui’s return. The trusted looper should rejoin Matsuyama for his next tournament start once the paperwork gets resolved.

Meanwhile, Matsuyama started slowly with his temporary caddie at Detroit Golf Club, bogeying two of his first three holes Thursday. Still, if history repeats itself, Inui’s positive energy might just provide the spark needed for another memorable week.

The partnership proves that sometimes the most effective caddies aren’t necessarily the most famous ones—they’re simply the ones who know exactly when to deliver those crucial good vibes.