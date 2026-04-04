Who Is Meja Ortengren? Ethnicity, Parents, Career & More About Amateur Golfer Explored

On Saturday morning at Augusta National, 32 women are competing, but one name has stood out since Wednesday. Meja Örtengren, a 21-year-old sophomore at Stanford from Linköping, Sweden, has shot two straight rounds of 67 at Champions Retreat. She is now at 10-under par, just one shot behind leader Asterisk Talley going into the final round. So, it’s only fair we know her a little.

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Who is Meja Örtengren?

Born in 2005 in Linköping, Sweden, a city known for developing top junior golfers, she started early. By age four, she was already playing, and by age seven, she held a license. Her father accompanied her during her early victories, including the 2022 PGA Championship at Trelleborg, which she won as a 17-year-old amateur. Now, at Augusta, her brother steps in as caddie. The family remains central to her progress.

She is currently ranked No. 5 among amateurs and is making her fifth ANWA appearance. The attention is justified. Örtengren has reached the final pairing at the top amateur event. She earned her place with four birdies, an eagle, and just one bogey on Thursday. An 80-foot putt at the par-5 third put her in the lead before Talley moved ahead. This is not her first time under pressure.

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Her background goes some way toward explaining her composure. To understand it fully, though, you need to understand where she comes from.

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Meja Örtengren and the Swedish Golf Factory

Sweden’s success in women’s golf is no accident. The country has a careful junior system, a tough national team structure, and a tradition of encouraging amateurs to play in professional events early on. Örtengren came up through this system, competing on the LET Access Series at home before most players her age had even seen a professional leaderboard.

Annika Sörenstam, an Augusta National member and Sweden’s most famous women’s golfer, has played a real part in Örtengren’s career. Örtengren won Sörenstam’s Annika Invitational Europe in 2021. The first time she walked to the first tee at Augusta National, she heard someone call out, “Hey, Meja,” from the gallery and saw Sörenstam standing there. Örtengren said it took her by surprise.

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Meja Örtengren’s rise: From Linköping to Augusta National

Her amateur record is significant. She won the Rolex Tournament of Champions in both 2021 and 2022 and played a key role in Sweden’s 2022 Espirito Santo Trophy team victory, also finishing as co-medalist. She earned a spot in the 2025 AIG Women’s Open through final qualifying and, within three weeks, won the 2025 Hills Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour as an amateur. Few amateurs have managed to win a professional title.

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Stanford was built on the foundation of Sweden. In her first year, she averaged 70.22 over 28 rounds and won the 2025 San Diego State Classic by eight shots, setting a new program record for margin of victory. That performance set the school’s all-time best winning margin in a single season. She was named WGCA Freshman of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Year. Megha Ganne, her Stanford teammate and the current U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, called Örtengren one of the hardest workers on the team and someone she consults for swing advice.

She has played in Augusta National’s final round twice before, finishing tied for 14th last year after a closing 76. This year, her position is stronger, and her game has improved.

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“I was super nervous both times, and I am sure I’m gonna be just as nervous tomorrow as well. But, it’s more of an exciting feeling than just a nervous feeling.”

What happens on Augusta’s back nine will be decisive. The outcome for Saturday is still uncertain, but her name on the leaderboard is already drawing attention.