Who Is Michael Bannon? Meet Rory McIlroy’s Longtime Swing Coach and Mentor

You know what’s wild about golf coaching? We’ve all bought into this idea that only former tour players can create champions. But here’s the thing that’ll blow your mind: Michael Bannon has completely shattered that belief. The soft-spoken Northern Ireland coach has guided Rory McIlroy to five major championships without ever competing at golf’s highest level professionally.

Standing beside the practice range at The Renaissance Club during the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy fielded questions about his longtime mentor’s presence at this week’s tournament. Following his historic Masters victory earlier this year that completed his career Grand Slam, McIlroy’s decision to bring Bannon to Scotland demonstrates the enduring importance of their partnership. When asked about Mike being there working with him, his response revealed everything about their unique dynamic. “It’s good. We talked about him maybe coming to London last week while I was there. But sometimes I feel like it’s better if I do some stuff on my own first, and then he puts his eyes on it after I’ve done a few days of work.”

This perfectly captures their relationship, built on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s processes. McIlroy continued, painting a picture of genuine collaboration: “Yeah, it’s been good to have him here. Me sort of describing to him what I am feeling and what I want to do, and then he just tells me whether he thinks I’m completely wrong or not, and then we meet somewhere in the middle and go from there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That casual honesty—the willingness to be told he’s “completely wrong” -speaks volumes about the trust between them. McIlroy concluded with obvious satisfaction: “It’s great to have him here, a second set of eyes. Everything feels pretty good.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago February 2, 2025, Pebble Beach, Ca, USA: Rory McIlroy is seen on the tee at hole 17 just before winning the Pro-Am on the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE Pebble Beach USA – ZUMAi237 20250202_zsa_i237_119 Copyright: xFlanigan/Imagespacex

This moment at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open represents more than just tournament preparation. It showcases a partnership spanning over two decades, one that began when Bannon was a club professional and McIlroy was an eight-year-old with extraordinary talent.

Michael Bannon’s Revolutionary Coaching Philosophy

Bannon’s journey to this moment began far from the spotlight. He began playing golf at the age of seven, eventually turning professional in 1981. While he won more than 20 titles on the Irish Region Tour, his biggest moment came in heartbreak. He competed in the 1997 Irish PGA Championship but never achieved the breakthrough success that would define his playing career. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, Bannon discovered his true calling lay in developing others.

His path crossed with young McIlroy at Holywood Golf Club in Northern Ireland. The boy joined the club four years earlier than typical members, showcasing extraordinary talent that demanded immediate attention. Bannon recognized something special immediately, but more importantly, their personalities clicked instantly. “He was just a great young child, he was very happy,” Bannon recalled fondly. “It just would have done your heart good to watch him.”

Traditional coaching often relies on rigid technical instruction and constant oversight. Bannon operates differently, building his approach on trust and collaborative problem-solving. Their chemistry enables honest, sometimes blunt conversations that would otherwise damage other coach-player relationships. As McIlroy described at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Bannon simply tells him whether he thinks he’s “completely wrong or not.”

“Sometimes we agree; not always,” Bannon explains about their dynamic. “We chat about it. We actually talk it through quite sensibly. And I’m always the devil’s advocate.” This comfortable disagreement actually strengthens their bond. McIlroy trusts Bannon enough to be completely honest about his feelings and intentions.

Their partnership truly crystallized during one unforgettable night. When 16-year-old McIlroy shot a staggering 61 at Royal Portrush, breaking the course record by three shots, Bannon initially thought someone was playing a prank on him. The performance left even his longtime coach speechless, marking the moment when both realized they were witnessing generational talent.

Distance never weakened their connection. Bannon doesn’t travel full-time with McIlroy; instead, he remains available by phone from his home in Northern Ireland. This arrangement actually strengthens their relationship, as McIlroy’s comments at this week’s tournament demonstrate – he often works independently before seeking Bannon’s expert eyes.

Michael Bannon: The Constant Through McIlroy’s Journey

The coaching world took notice of Bannon’s success early. He won the inaugural John Jacobs Coach of the Year award from the PGA of Europe in December 2011. The following year brought even greater recognition when he received the High-Performance Coach of the Year Award at the 2012 UK Coaching Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While McIlroy has consulted various specialists throughout his career, Bannon remains the constant. The Northern Irishman worked briefly with renowned coaches, such as Pete Cowen, and sought advice from legends like Butch Harmon. However, each time, he returned to his childhood mentor, who understands his swing better than anyone.

Their relationship transcends typical coach-player dynamics. When Bannon left his position as head professional at Bangor Golf Club in October 2012 to work exclusively with McIlroy, it wasn’t just a business decision. It was a commitment between two people who genuinely care about each other’s success and well-being.

McIlroy consistently credits not just Bannon’s technical expertise but their personal connection. “Michael has always been my coach. He’s coached me since I was 8 years old,” McIlroy stated definitively. “Michael knows my swing and my game better than I probably know it at this point.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite receiving offers from clients willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars for private lessons, Bannon maintains his exclusive focus on McIlroy. This loyalty runs both ways – McIlroy always returns to Bannon despite working with other high-profile coaches.

As the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open continues, their partnership represents something rare in professional sports: a relationship built on genuine mutual respect, trust, and affection that has survived decades of pressure, success, and setbacks. Bannon remains not just McIlroy’s coach but his friend, confidant, and constant supporter through every tournament and every season.