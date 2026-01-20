Who Is Michael La Sasso? Personal Life, Career & More About New LIV Golf Recruit Revealed

While many golfers have to wait for years to make it into the headlines in the competitive golf world, a 21-year-old American golfer did it as soon as he turned professional. Michael La Sasso stepped into the professional ranks after signing with Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC on LIV Golf. The move came shortly after his breakout college season, during which his steady rise made him one of the most talked-about young players in the country.

Who is Michael La Sasso?

Born on March 25, 2004, La Sasso is an American golfer from Raleigh, North Carolina. The 21-year-old pro began focusing on golf when he was in the seventh grade. Despite growing up in a family centered around baseball, he developed a strong affection for golf. The new LIV recruit built his early reputation at St. David’s School, where he claimed two NCISAA 3A state titles and earned national junior recognition.

To play collegiate golf, he chose to transfer from North Carolina State to Ole Miss. This decision reshaped his career trajectory. At Ole Miss, he delivered a historic season in 2024–25, setting the program’s single-season scoring average record. This also helped him capture three tournament wins. While he played exceptional golf throughout the season, the biggest moment came at Omni La Costa. This was where he secured the NCAA Division I individual championship and helped push his team into the national semifinals.

La Sasso also tested himself against elite fields on the PGA Tour in 2025. This helped him gain experience through sponsor exemptions and appearances in major championships.

Now, with his LIV Golf debut set for the 2026 season opener in Riyadh, his journey enters a new phase. The transition signals a shift from college standout to global professional, with expectations rising as fast as his profile.

