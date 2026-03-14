Who Is Michael Thornbjorsen’s Mother Sandra Chiang? All You Need to Know About PGA Tour Pro’s Support System

Throughout Michael Thorbjornsen’s journey to the PGA Tour, one thing stayed the same: his mother, Sandra Chiang. She kept track of every shot he took in every tournament and practice for twenty years.

Sandra Chiang grew up in Harare, Zimbabwe, where she first picked up golf. She played for Ursuline College in Ohio, competing at the NAIA level near Cleveland. Her commitment to golf was so strong that she was still on the course even in the final hours before Michael’s birth on September 15, 2001.

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Sandra married Thorbjorn Thorbjornsen, a Norwegian engineer who also became Michael’s swing coach. The family started in Cleveland, then moved to Wellesley, Massachusetts, in 2006. This move gave Michael the chance to join a strong amateur golf community and connect with local clubs. Sandra later married Kimo Winterbottom. Michael is the only son and has three sisters: Victoria Lotus, Michelle Caprise, and Teresa Corniche. Each of them made sacrifices, quietly sitting through long rounds to support him.

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Sandra’s experience as a collegiate golfer gave her a clear sense of what it takes to reach the top. She applied that knowledge at every stage of Michael Thorbjornsen’s development.

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How Sandra Chiang shaped Michael Thorbjornsen’s path to the PGA Tour

Sandra Chiang managed every detail of Michael Thorbjornsen’s junior golf career. She handled travel and scheduled tournaments, and when the costs became too high, she organized a GoFundMe to cover travel and academy fees.

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Sandra deliberately used the Wellesley Country Club network. In seventh grade, she and Drew Cohen’s mother set up a tee time at TPC Boston for their sons. That decision led to Cohen becoming Michael’s caddie, resulting in wins at the Western Amateur and a top-three finish at the U.S. Amateur.

In May 2024, Michael finished No. 1 in the PGA Tour University rankings. Sandra was there to see him receive his PGA Tour card, as it was the result of years of planning and investment. Her background as a Zimbabwean collegiate golfer gave her the insight to build a clear path for her son.

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In June 2022, Michael Thorbjornsen hit the first tee shot at The Country Club for the US Open, 109 years after Massachusetts amateur Francis Ouimet changed the game at the same venue. This was a comparison, capturing how seriously the golf world was already taking a 20-year-old still in college.

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Michael’s early professional results confirm the groundwork laid before. He was runner-up at the 2024 John Deere Classic in his third start, then finished T2 at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. His 318-yard driving average, ranking 12th on the PGA Tour, shows the impact of years of structured training.

The Norwegian and Zimbabwean heritage that shaped his upbringing is now visible everywhere we go. His Norwegian and Zimbabwean roots are evident on tour: his swing comes from his father, his discipline from his mother.