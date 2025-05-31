Who Is Miguel Angel Jimenez? Veteran Pro’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

In 2015, Miguel Angel Jimenez sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated. When the interviewer asked if he wanted water, he replied, “My friend, water is for fish,” and poured himself a glass of Bushmills whiskey. He then lit a Cuban cigar, showcasing his love for Bushmills 1608 and Lagavulin 16-Year-Old Scotch. Aside from that, he is also known for his strong gameplay. Currently looking for his third win at the Principal Charity Classic, with two wins already in 2025, the only question to tackle remains: Who exactly is Miguel Angel Jimenez, one of the most striking figures in senior golf?

Miguel Jiménez was born on January 5, 1964, in Churriana, Málaga, Spain. He is a professional golfer known for his impressive career and lively personality. He has been married to Susanne since 2014 and has two children, Miguel Ángel, who is 27, and Victor, who is 24. Miguel Jimenez’s journey into the golf world is just as impressive as his beautiful family.

Growing up as the son of a mason in Málaga, Jiménez began his golf journey by picking up balls at the driving range and later caddying at the nearby Torrequebrada course. He left high school to pursue a career as a professional golfer and traveled with six other Spanish players to compete in smaller tournaments. Out of that group, Jiménez stands out as the only one who became a successful player. However, of course, that particular part of his life didn’t come easily either. Jiménez faced challenges early in his career, needing five attempts at qualifying school before he earned his DP World Tour card in 1989. He began to gain recognition in the late 1990s, especially when he finished tied for second in the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, finishing just 15 strokes behind the winner. This performance marked the start of his rise in professional golf.

In 2002, Jiménez tried to play on the PGA Tour but missed the friendships he enjoyed on the European Tour. Feeling lonely and wanting a change, he decided to grow his hair long, which made him feel younger and more energized. After returning to Europe, Jiménez achieved great success, winning 13 tournaments in his 40s. His career reached a high point when he finished fourth at the Masters at age 50, making him the oldest player to achieve such a finish since Sam Snead in 1963.

He currently boasts 29 Tour victories, including 21 on the DP World Tour and 15 on the PGA TOUR Champions since turning 50 (2014). He set the record as the oldest winner on the DP World Tour when he claimed victory at his national Spanish Open at the age of 50 years and 133 days. Interestingly, Jiménez considers all his tournament wins to be special, particularly because he has triumphed in many different countries around the globe. However, winning the Senior Open in 2018 at the Old Course in St Andrews fulfilled a dream for him.

Given his career in golf, Miguel has consistently stated that he owes everything to the game he loves and dedicates himself to promoting golf in Spain, especially by giving children the opportunity to learn to play from a young age. However, he has more than one love in the world.

Miguel Angel Jimenez’s favorite things outside the golf course

First of all, his wife! Miguel Jimenez is pretty serious when it comes to showing off his love for his wife. In fact, he often updates his fans about his relationship with her on his social media. Earlier this month, he celebrated his 11th anniversary with Susanne. On his Instagram post, he shared a video and a caption that says, “Grande Mecánico 👏👏.” Love definitely flows in his life! Aside from his wife, he has a few more interests.

Miguel Jiménez has a strong love for wine, particularly Rioja, which he connects to as a proud Spaniard and Andalucian. He owns a large collection of Rioja wines and cherishes moments spent with his wife enjoying a bottle of Torre Muga, reflecting his cultural roots and appreciation for good company. Jiménez prefers Cuban cigars for their unique qualities, believing they are unmatched worldwide. He avoids smoking during official rounds but enjoys a Cuban cigar with whiskey during practice rounds and after competitions, which adds relaxation to his golfing routine.

One of his favorite memories involves driving his Ferrari around the Jerez race circuit, although he jokes about the cost of wearing out the tires. After winning the BMW PGA Championship in 2008, he experienced the thrill of driving a BMW at Brands Hatch. Jiménez often expresses that if he hadn’t become a professional golfer, he would have loved to be a racing driver, showcasing his adventurous nature and passion for speed.