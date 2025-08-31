Who Is Miranda Wang’s Caddie, Jay Davey? Lifestyle, Career & Other Key Details About LPGA Bagman Explored

Up-and-coming in the fields of Boston, Miranda Wang is quickly making her name in the LPGA Tour. Despite being in her first year as a pro, Wang is already chasing her maiden title. However, even though it is Wang’s incredible poise and precision shot-shaping that is lifting her through the ranks, the contribution of her caddie is equally invaluable. Wang’s Caddie, Jay Davey, has been with her bags ever since Wang started as a pro. His experience with the bag keeps a check on Wang’s bold gameplay, making them a perfect pair. But who is Jay Davey?

Jay Davey grew up in West Palm Beach in Florida, attending Santaluces High School. Although not much is known about his background, Davey shared that the story of his beginning in the world of caddies goes back to a childhood incident. In a humorous throwback, Davey mentioned being close to the golf clubs from a very young age. That was when one golfer asked whether young Davey found the bag heavy. All Davey had to say was “no,” and the rest is history.

Jay Davey’s advent into golf

Beginning his journey into the golfing world, Davey admitted he used to work at the Sherwood Country Club. “I birdied the first 8 holes, and then my power went off at the house. Couldn’t get the PlayStation to reset my game. Was on a heater – Tiger Woods 2005.” Davey suggests that he made eight birdies during his time there; however, funnily enough, it wasn’t on the field but rather a video game. Whether a bit of an exaggeration or a true story, the interpretation is up for grabs. However, besides these humorous remarks, lies his undying passion for golf.

Jay Davey, remarking on his favorite aspect of caddying, declared: “Competition.. being able to adapt.” Being on the bags with LPGA Tour pros other than just Miranda Wang, Davey has seen this fierce competition from many angles. Before Wang, Davey used to hold the bags for Chanettee Wannasaen, according to the Palos Verdes Pulse publication. However, at the FM Championship, Davey has been spotted caddying for the Korean star instead. He was also a caddie for Wang in other events like the Women’s Scottish Open and the Standard Portland Classic.

Davey’s influence on the course is undeniable, contributing to Wang’s rapid rise. His insights on the sport, from the impact of the course on a player’s swing to the intricacies of choosing the right club, have elevated the experience of golfers. Davey believes that preparation is the cornerstone of the caddie-player relationship. He also shares his views on the importance of being completely open to the players when they ask any question, aligning with veteran caddie Jason Hamilton, even if that means saying “I don’t know” at times.

Davey understands that being a caddie is a huge responsibility. Talking about having a full understanding of the course, Davey shared, “The player expects their caddie to know the ins and outs of each course week in and week out. It is not just knowing the distances, but knowing all the characteristics of the course.” Davey notes that subtle factors can affect everything from fairway roll to the speed and break of a putt. Even if that’s just how grass grows throughout the day after being mowed each morning.

Davey’s insight reflects a broader philosophy that a caddie’s role extends well beyond carrying the bag. “The players depend on their caddies to give them all the information they can in order to keep to their strategy and execute each shot throughout their round,” the caddie said. By combining meticulous pre-round preparation with an ability to adapt on the fly, Davey exemplifies the modern caddie’s responsibility. To be both an information hub and a trusted strategic partner on the course.

Jay Davey’s personal life

There’s not much information about Davey’s personal life at the moment. Living a very reserved life, Davey has limited his Instagram profile to his close-knit group of followers. However, one of the highlights of his personality easily shines through in his Instagram bio: “Fall down 7 times, get up 8.” This quote clearly brings forward Davey’s incredible resilience and mental fortitude, something only possible after working at the grass-roots level for years. Along with the courses, Davey is also a Real Estate Agent at KW Glendale Burbank LC.

Beyond the competition heat, Jay Davey and Miranda Wang share a heartwarming bond. In a post shared by Lindy Duncan, the duo and Duncan with her caddie were seen spending some incredible moments together. Walking the greens and chasing the Dow Championship title, Duncan exclaimed, “I truly could not have had more fun this entire week. Sharing this experience with you, Jay, and Johnny is something I’ll never forget. ”

Beyond his on-course expertise, Jay Davey’s resilience and dedication define both his personal life and career. His close bonds with players, like Miranda Wang, reflect his commitment and trustworthiness. Whether navigating courses or life’s challenges, he remains a steady, reliable presence.