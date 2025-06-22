Who Is Miyu Yamashita? Ethnicity, Career, Lifestyle & More Details About LPGA Pro Revealed

Imagine it’s your first full-time season being on the LPGA Tour, and boom! You already have had four top 10 finishes in 11 starts. Sounds like we’re talking about a mighty figure, right? But we’re talking about a rather pint-sized powerhouse who can pack a punch — Miyu Yamashita. While she’s a prominent name in Japan, where she plays on the LPGA Tour of Japan (JLPGA), this year is her first season playing on the U.S. LPGA Tour. Sure, she has battled with some of the world’s best before, but there’s more to this fresh face on the block. So let’s dive into her journey till today and what makes her who she is.

Miyu Yamashita’s journey

Miyu Yamashita is a Japanese golfer who was born on 2nd August, 2001 in Osaka, Japan. Like several professional players, her golfing journey started at an early age, when she was just about 5 years old. And since then, her journey has been nothing but proof that skill trumps stature. While she is just short of 5 feet in height, don’t let her short frame fool you, as you’d be surprised to see her driving as long as 248 yards off the tee.

While not much is known about her amateur career, Yamashita turned professional in 2020 on the JLPGA, when she was 19, and has a stellar resume in just five years. Her breakthrough came in 2021 with a stunning victory at the KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, where she shot 14-under par. While she didn’t have other wins that year, she still racked up sixteen top-10 finishes and maintained a scoring average of 71.2 through the year. That’s quite an impressive start for a rookie on the second most lucrative tour in women’s golf.

And then came the fireworks as 2021 was only the start. In 2o22, Yamashita had an impressive streak of five wins on the JLPGA and topped the tour’s earnings list for that year. Her lowest score that year was 18-under when she won the 49th Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open Golf Tournament. And you might think that this was her peak, but she proved otherwise and exploded onto the scene again. Even in 2023, she had five wins with her career-low score of 21-under at the Resort Trust Ladies tournament and also defended her crown at the 2023 JLPGA Ricoh Cup Championship. She also scooped up the Player of the Year honours consecutively for two years, 2022 & 2023.

And while she may be a birdie machine, she also had the highest par-saving percentage among JLPGA golfers at 88.333% in 2023 and led the tour with the most number of eagles (17). This only proves that accuracy and finesse are at an elite level on the golf course. But her impressive resume, including 13 wins on the JLPGA Tour, does not end there. While she earned medalist honours at the final stage of the 2024 LPGA Q-School, where she finished first with a score of 27-under, Yamashita is no stranger to the spotlight on the LPGA Tour, which is now her new playground.

Journey on the LPGA

Her win at the 2024 Q-school in Mobile, Alabama, earned her a full card for the 2025 U.S LPGA season. But this wasn’t her first rodeo on the U.S. LPGA, where she has made appearances before. She first appeared at a major at the 2022 AIG Women’s Open, where she finished an impressive solo 13th. While it’s not bad for her first crack at the global stage, this experience fired her up, as it was her first appearance in a major overseas.

” I felt a good experience out there, and I dreamed of playing golf abroad in the future,” she told Sportslook in 2023, that she is excited to chase more opportunities on the American Tour in the future.

And she wasn’t lying. The taste of international competition lit a fire under her. Since 2022, she has appeared in seven major championships and has only missed one cut in a major, with her ‘worst’ finish being at the 2023 Evian Championship, where she finished tied 48th. Then came her big moment, at the 2024 Women’s PGA Championship, when she finished runner-up and just three shots shy of Amy Yang. With this, she was officially in the spotlight.

With a full tour card this season, she has only missed two cuts, most recently at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. But her real headliner this season was at the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she shot 19-under to finish tied 3rd. Now sitting at 18th on the Rolex Rankings and 26th on the Race to CME Globe, she is looking to claim her first title on the LPGA Tour. Oh, and let’s not forget Olympic moment, where she represented Japan at the 2024 Paris Olympics and narrowly missed out on a medal when she finished tied 4th.

Safe to say, she’s not just chasing dreams anymore, she’s living them. And if her current form is any proof, this is just the beginning. While Miyu Yamashita’s golfing journey signifies that she’s humble and focused, there’s more to her journey than just on the golf course.

Life beyond the golf course

Miyu Yamashita is quite popular on social media and tries to stay as active as possible, even during tournaments. While she posts a lot of updates about her golfing rounds and practice sessions, Miyu Yamashita is an avid foodie. Even after the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic, where she tied 5th, she couldn’t help but celebrate her solid finish with a treat of ice cream.

Whether it’s her first time eating French fries in Singapore or grabbing a quick bowl of Ramen with her sister, Yamashita doesn’t shy away from displaying her love for food. While her love for Japanese food is evident, she also makes it a point to try all kinds of cuisines whenever she travels for tournaments across the globe.

And golf runs in Miyu Yamashita’s family. Her younger sister, Ran, who frequently accompanies Yamashita on her food adventures, is also a golfer and often posts about her picture-perfect swing on social media. Their brother, Masayuki, is also a golfer and was seen with Miyu Yamashita at the 2025 Golfer’s Summit, where the duo announced that they would be sponsored by New Balance for their golfing journeys.