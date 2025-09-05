Who Is Nacho Elvira? Ethnicity, Lifestyle, Career & More About DP World Tour Pro

Most professional golfers find their calling early—whether through inspiration or family tradition. But the Elvira family’s journey is exceptional: golf was entirely foreign to them until one fateful visit sparked a passion that carried across generations.

Early Life, Ethnicity, and Family Background

Ignacio “Nacho” Elvira, born on February 17, 1987, in Madrid, had no early ties to golf. His family first encountered the game during a holiday in Llanes—his father’s hometown in northern Spain—roughly thirty years ago, when they casually visited a driving range “just for fun” and instantly became captivated by the sport. That unplanned moment ignited a family tradition. Even his younger brother Manuel, born in 1996, went on to become a professional, competing on the DP World Tour.

However, he was still new and unfamiliar with the sport. So Nacho tried to find inspiration from a more abstract connection—his Cantabrian roots, shared with the legendary Seve Ballesteros. Ballesteros, hailing from the same northern region, became Nacho’s primary role model. He admired Seve’s flair and charisma, and even reenacted one of Ballesteros’s iconic moments in a light-hearted behind-the-scenes video challenge, ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nacho Elvira (@nachoelvira87)

So, eventually, Nacho’s amateur career began soon enough, and he flourished at Texas A&M University. He became a two-time All-American while representing the Aggies. His college achievements included winning the 2008 Barona Intercollegiate Cup with a 12-under 204. Additionally, he earned Big 12 Co-Golfer of the Month honors for March 2008. His senior campaign featured eight top-20 finishes with a 72.29 stroke average.

His international amateur resume was equally impressive. He represented Spain in the 2010 Eisenhower Trophy World Amateur Team Championship. Furthermore, he competed for Europe in the prestigious 2011 Palmer Cup. These experiences prepared him for the professional ranks that awaited.

Nacho Elvira: Professional Career and Lifestyle Details

Nacho turned professional in 2011 and joined the Challenge Tour in 2012. His breakthrough came in 2013 when he won the Foshan Open in China. This victory, combined with his 14th-place finish on the Order of Merit, earned him promotion to the European Tour for 2014.

However, success didn’t come immediately. After struggling in his initial European Tour season, he returned to the Challenge Tour in 2015. Remarkably, he won three tournaments that year, securing immediate re-promotion. The Challenge de Madrid, Karnten Golf Open, and Rolex Trophy victories demonstrated his resilience.

His persistence on the European Tour finally paid off in 2021. Nacho captured his maiden victory at the Cazoo Open in Wales. The Spaniard showed remarkable composure after building a six-shot lead, then navigating a playoff against Justin Harding to claim his first title. This breakthrough opened the floodgates for future success.

Three years later, he added his second DP World Tour title at the 2024 Soudal Open. The victory came by one stroke and validated his continued improvement. Moreover, he reached a career-best 126th in the Official World Golf Ranking in February 2017.

Currently, Nacho maintains a disciplined lifestyle focused entirely on golf performance. He dedicates 6-7 hours daily to training, including one hour at the gym. His routine involves hitting balls and playing 9 or 18 holes, depending on his training objectives.

Outside of golf, he enjoys skiing and paddle tennis as his primary hobbies. However, he only skis during the off-season to avoid schedule conflicts. His passion for paddle tennis provides relaxation between tournaments.

His personal life took a beautiful turn in August 2022 when his daughter Martina was born. The timing was particularly special as she arrived just after the Cazoo Open. Becoming a father shifted his perspective significantly. While golf had been “90% of my life” for thirty years, Martina’s arrival changed his priorities.

Financially, Nacho has built substantial wealth through tournament earnings and endorsements. His European Tour earnings from 2013 to 2023 total approximately €4.62 million. His 2021 Cazoo Open victory earned him €191,570. Additionally, significant sponsorship deals with Callaway and Lacoste provide substantial income beyond tournament winnings.

At 38 years old, Nacho continues competing regularly on the DP World Tour. Recently, he shared the lead with his brother Manuel at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. This created a special family moment in professional golf. His story embodies the perseverance required for professional golf success, having waited until age 34 to claim his first European Tour victory.

