Who Is Nasa Hataoka’s Caddie in 2025? LPGA Bagman’s Lifestyle, Career & More Explored

Nasa Hataoka is one of the emerging names on the LPGA Tour at the moment. Competing in a rain-curtailed Toto Japan Classic, Hataoka made her mark by clinching the title via a stellar playoff performance. Now, fresh from her victory in Japan, the 26-year-old is all ready to go all out in the ongoing CME Group Tour Championship. And that is not all, with a total of 7 LPGA Tour wins as of November 2025, Hataoka will be itching to add some more accolades to her resume. However, while her CV looks quite impressive at the moment, none of it would have been possible without her caddie, Greg Johnston, from Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Who Is Nasa Hataoka’s Caddie?

Nasa Hataoka stepped into the professional side of golf back in 2017. And soon after, she turned to Johnston as her looper a couple of years later in 2019. And ever since then, the duo has formed a scintillating partnership on the faraway. It has been almost six years since Johnston has been carrying the bag for Hataoka. And not to mention, together, they are working wonders. While both Johnston and Hataoka have had some memorable moments on the field, the highlights of their partnership have undoubtedly been Hataoka’s 7 LPGA victories. Outside of the field, the duo also shares some fun time. In a reel uploaded on Instagram, Johnston and Hataoka could be spotted indulging in a funny guessing game. Hataoka also posted a story with Johnston recently, terming him ‘caddiedaddy.’

What Did Greg Johnston Do Before Caddying For Nasa Hataoka?

Before Hataoka, Johnston had quite a bit of caddying experience on the LPGA Tour. Some of the notable names that Johnston worked with included the likes of Michelle Wie West, Juli Inkster, Lorena Ochoa, Brittany Lincicome, and Suzann Pettersen.

Looking back at Hataoka’s caddie’s previous stints, the most famous of them came with Inkster. Winning a total of four major titles, the duo stayed put for 12 long years. However, back in 2005, Johnston decided to end ties with the legend of the game, who had 31 LPGA Tour victories to her name.

Interestingly, the decision to leave Inkster was not a hasty decision. In fact, it was a tactical move on the part of Johnston as he teamed up next with the then-rising phenom, West. Soon after, Johnston’s caddying IQ took over, and the duo had some fond memories out on the green. That was before his time with West came to a screeching halt in 2006. Playing in the 2006 Weetabix Women’s British Open, West and Johnston finished in 26th position.

The next day, Johnston was fired from his job. Reacting to the incident, Hataoka’s caddie expressed his shock in an exclusive ESPN interview, saying, “I was shocked and surprised; I thought we had a successful year.” Johnston also pointed out that although he understood that the result was disappointing, West could have dealt with the situation differently. Moreover, looking back at the year’s record, the duo had five top-five finishes out of the seven appearances. And that’s not all, West also managed to garner a total of $720,000 owing to her finishes in the year.

Nonetheless, Johnston did not lose hope and kept on with the grind. He worked with Cristie Kerr before ending up in a dream partnership with Hataoka in 2019.

Greg Johnston’s life beyond being Nasa Hataoka’s Caddie

Johnston’s parents have a total of three sons, all of whom were admitted to Sayre High School. Greg then moved to Bloomsburg College to pursue higher studies. However, over the years, Greg’s bond grew stronger with his older brother, Christopher. And this bond of brotherhood was on display back when Greg was caddying for Kerr in the 2015 US Open at the Lancaster Country Club. Immediately after the wrap of the day’s play, Greg drove to West Lampeter Township, where he met his brother.

The duo then had a lazy day chilling by the pool under the sun in the backyard. And that’s not all, together with his older brother Christopher, the duo would take time to prepare some tasty grilled food each time the youngest one came for a visit.

Meanwhile, there are some interesting stories too, about Greg. In his off time, he has worked as a school basketball coach for 22 years straight. And what’s more? He also loves woodworking!

Thus, with such a unique personality holding the bags for Hataoka, the fans will be eager to see if the duo can spell magic once again as the CME Group Tour Championship gets underway.