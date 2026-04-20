Who Is on the 2026 RBC Heritage Trophy? History & Significance of PGA Tour Laurel Explored

Every PGA Tour event has elements of its history, be it the Masters Green Jacket or the Arnold Palmer Drink at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While these artifacts vary from event to event, a trophy is something that every PGA Tour winner gets. At the RBC Heritage, that trophy is a bronze figure. But it carries far more weight than its size suggests. Unlike the oversized cups and glittering prizes seen across the PGA Tour, this one tells a story that is rooted in history and tradition.

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The RBC Heritage Trophy

Played at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the RBC Heritage is an over half-century-old event on the PGA Tour. It presents the winner, featuring Sir William Innes. Since it features Sir William Innes, the trophy is called the Sir William Innes Champions Trophy, also known as the “Willie.”

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Sir William Innes was an 18th-century Scottish golfer. Besides being a golfer, he was also the captain of the Society of Golfers at Blackheath in England. There’s also a famous 1790 golf print of him. It is based on Lemuel Francis Abbott’s 1778 oil portrait. The print depicts him in a tartan jacket, which is a sign of early Scottish golf heritage.

Imago April 22, 2024: Scottie Scheffler presents his newly won Sir William Innes trophy after a rain delay pushed the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links to Monday, April 22, 2024, in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. – ZUMAm67_ 0448082566st Copyright: xEstonxParkerxIiix

The Sir William Innes Champions Trophy features a 16-inch polished bronze sculpture of Innes atop a walnut base. It also features an engraved plate that lists the event’s name and logo, along with the current year. It was Malcolm DeMille who handcrafted the trophy since its redesign. Besides the Willie, the company also designed a miniature 8″ version of the Champions Trophy for Pro-Am winners.

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Tournament founders at Sea Pines Resort chose Innes in 1969 to symbolize golf’s Scottish origins. But it’s not the only thing representing the Scottish roots at the RBC Heritage.

The plaid elements at the RBC Heritage

Apart from the Sir William Innes Champions Trophy, winners also receive a black and red Heritage Plaid jacket. It is of the Royal Stewart tartan variant, which is officially registered with the Scottish Tartan Society. The early versions were in yellow before Mary Fraser pushed for festive tartan in the 1970s.

The event also celebrates a “Plaid Nation Day.” Often scheduled on Saturday, it encourages fans to wear tartan outfits. There’s also a Sir Willie mascot, a live actor since 2010, portraying Sir William Innes. The mascot greets fans in plaid, distributes swag, and embodies Scottish flair.

Past winners of the Sir William Innes Champions Trophy

The latest champion to receive the trophy and wear the plaid jacket is Justin Thomas. He entered the RBC Heritage 2026 as the defending champion, but things aren’t going in his favor. At the end of Round 3, the defending champion is 3-over 221, sitting at T80 on the leaderboard, only above Tony Finau in the entire field.

Before him, Scottie Scheffler won in 2024, Matt Fitzpatrick in 2023, Jordan Spieth in 2022, and Stewart Cink in 2021.

As for the most trophies, that record sits with Davis Love III. He has won the RBC Heritage a record five times: in 1987, 1991, 1992, 1998, and 2003. After him, Hale Irwin and Stewart Cink have both won it three times. Irwin achieved this feat in 1971, 1973, and 1994, while Cink made it happen in 2000, 2004, and most recently in 2021.