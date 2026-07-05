Who Is Pádraig Harrington’s Caddie, Ronan Flood? All About the PGA Tour Bagman Explored

Finishing second in the DICK’S Open with -18, Pádraig Harrington is closing in on winning the 2026 U.S. Senior Open. While the limelight has been on the Irishman this week, many have been asking about the man who has been by his side throughout his success: his long-time caddie, Ronan Flood.

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The man who assisted Harrington during his years in the sport remains largely unknown. But thanks to the U.S. Senior Open, everyone wants to know about him.

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Pádraig Harrington’s caddie: Who is Ronan Flood?

Flood, who is also from Dublin, Ireland, like Harrington, joined Harrington’s team as a caddie in 2004, and the pair resonated quickly. If you didn’t know, he is also Harrington’s brother-in-law by marriage. The caddie married Susie Gregan, the sister of Harrington’s wife Caroline, in 2007.

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He is also the younger brother of one of Harrington’s childhood friends. And you will never guess this. Before becoming a caddie, Flood was an assistant bank manager. But that doesn’t mean Flood doesn’t have experience playing golf himself. Flood played golf at University College Dublin. And according to Harrington, Flood plays to a scratch handicap.

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Flood has helped Harrington win three major championships: the 2007 and 2008 Open Championships and the 2008 PGA Championship. Interestingly, Harrington himself has acknowledged Flood’s vital role in his success.

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Pádraig Harrington credits Ronan Flood for his 2007 Open Championship win

After being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June 2024, the Irishman reflected on his dramatic win at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland, and credited Flood during the induction speech.

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“People always ask if caddies make a difference. Categorically, I can say, Ronan won me the 2007 Open Championship. On the 72nd hole when I hit my second ball in the water, it was the first and only time I was on the golf course where I felt embarrassed.

“I wanted to give up I really thought I had thrown away the Open. However, Ronan stuck to his guns and started into the cliches, ‘it’s not over yet, one shot at a time’ and so on. I think he took the four iron off me pretty quickly because I’m not sure if I wouldn’t have had a swing at him with it!”

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Funnily enough, Harrington later found out that Flood had secretly feared the worst as well. This single act showcases the difference between a good caddie and a great one.