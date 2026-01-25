Who Is Patrick Reed’s Wife, Justine Karain? LIV Golf WAG’s Career, Lifestyle & More Explored

Patrick Reed turned professional in 2011 at the age of 20. He’s gone from being a young professional, fighting through qualifiers, to a Masters champion and now a LIV Golf star. Throughout this journey, he has been closely tied to one person who has remained at his side through every major turn – his wife, Justine Karain.

Who is Patrick Reed’s wife, Justine Karain?

Justine Karain, now called Justine Reed, is a former nurse, on-course caddie, and behind-the-scenes manager. There’s not much public information available about Karain, as she has done a wonderful job of keeping her life private. However, a few things have come to light over the years of her dating life and marriage to Patrick Reed.

She was born on December 19, 1986, in Houston, Texas, into a sports-focused family. Therefore, she grew up participating in multiple sports during high school, including swimming, soccer, and golf.

How did Patrick Reed and Justine Karain meet?

The story of how the two met is interesting because they crossed paths through Kris Karain, Justine’s younger sister. The American professional was initially not interested in Justine Karain. It was Kris Karain with whom he went on a date. Patrick Reed revealed this in an interview with Golf Digest. He said that when he was a freshman at the University of Georgia, Kris was visiting from LSU.

When Kris left, Reed messaged her to know if she reached home safely, but didn’t hear back. Out of concern, he reached out to Justine on Facebook, and the two connected. They dated for several years before marrying in December 2012. This came shortly after Reed turned professional in 2011.

However, Reed’s parents, Bill and Jeannette, opposed their marriage because they felt the two were too young to tie the knot. It didn’t stop the love birds, though. This led to a deep rift between him and his parents, whom Reed didn’t invite to his wedding. The families have been estranged ever since, despite reported attempts by his parents to reconnect.

Justine Karain’s professional life

Karain is four years older than Reed and holds two undergraduate degrees. In fact, by the time Patrick Reed had turned professional, the Texas-born WAG already had both her degrees. After completing college, she trained and worked as a registered nurse. She believed that her nursing career would define her professional life before golf became her full-time focus.

“For her to put her dreams aside to support me, I’ll never forget that. Someday I hope to be half the person she is,” Patrick Reed said in an interview.

As the two started dating, Justine Karain left her nursing role and became a full-time caddie for the 9x PGA Tour winner. Reed has often credited their relationship as a turning point, saying her support allowed him to fully commit to life on tour. The two traveled the US for qualifiers, and then Patrick Reed secured his PGA Tour card through Q-School.

She was on the bag for Reed’s breakthrough Wyndham Championship win in 2013, his first PGA Tour victory. However, when she got pregnant with their first child, she left the role. Her brother, Kessler Karain, took over the role full-time.

After stepping back from caddying, she now takes part in Patrick Reed’s career and behind-the-scenes manager. While she is not officially his manager, she has remained closely involved in scheduling, practice planning, and team decisions.

Patrick and Justine Reed’s children and family life

The couple has two children, daughter Windsor-Wells and son Barrett Benjamin. Their daughter arrived in May 2014, while their son was born in December 2017. Patrick Reed and Justine Reed share a wonderful relationship. They both support each other.

“My wife, best friend, rock and teammate. Happy Mother’s Day Justine – we all love you very much and appreciate all that you do for us. #mothersday,” Reed wrote as a caption to a 2017 Instagram post.

The family is frequently seen together at big events, including Reed’s 2018 Masters win. Justine Karain was waiting greenside when he holed the winning putt. The American professional has said that it was the biggest moment of his life, and there’s nothing that could happen on the course to top that.

She also supported Patrick Reed after he faced widespread criticism for joining LIV Golf. Reed says that, after his move to LIV Golf and other factors, the golf media have painted him as a villain. This is something that has even affected his kids, who have faced bullying at school because of that. Justine Karain has always supported Reed for the transition, and even lashed out at fans who have questioned him.

Justine Karain’s lifestyle

There’s no public information available about Justine Karain’s lifestyle. She doesn’t even have a public Instagram account. She does have an X account, the platform she joined in 2018. However, she hasn’t posted anything on X. She’s only replied to some posts. As someone who left her nursing career to support Patrick Reed, her lifestyle would likely revolve around her two children and her husband.