Paul Waring was sidelined for several months because of a shoulder injury he suffered in 2025, but his latest performance in the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open has the world talking. On Thursday, Waring finished the par-3 ninth with a par, closing the round at an impressive 7-under 63, but only 25-30 people saw this brilliant performance. But now people are eager to know more about him.

Paul is a 41-year-old English professional golfer who turned pro in 2007. His family introduced him to golf at a young age, and he enjoyed success as an amateur, winning the 2005 English Amateur Championship. He also recorded a top-20 finish at the Open Championship in 2008. Paul spent his early years playing on the Challenge Tour and later on the European Tour. In his 200th start, Paul won the Nordea Masters in 2018 at Hills Golf Club, Sweden, after beating South African Thomas Aiken with a score of -14 in the playoff.

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Six years without a win, Paul grabbed his second DP World Tour title, winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2024 at Yas Links. With a score of -24, he won against the likes of Tyrrell Hatton (2nd), Rory McIlroy (T‑3), Thorbjørn Olesen, and Matt Wallace. The Rolex Series win not only cemented his position in the world ranking but also earned him his PGA tour card. He won $1.53 million from a $9 million prize fund, which was his largest payday ever.

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Paul was born on February 2, 1985, in Birkenhead, England, and grew up in an athletic family. His mother, Gill Waring, was a competitive swimmer for England, and his cousin, Matthew Smith, was a professional tennis player. Paul grew up playing against the likes of Oliver Fisher, Rory McIlroy, Zane Scotland, and Ross McGowan. We know little about his father, yet he often supports Paul at golf events.

Waring is married to Claire. They have children, but there is no information about them. Paul and his family maintain a very private life, so there’s limited information on them. He currently lives in Dubai and is associated with the Jumeirah Golf Estates. Waring loves music and used to be a pro DJ, but had to give up because of a lack of time. Waring also loved wakeboarding, but left it because injuries could affect his professional golf career. Waring supports Liverpool in the Premier League and loves cars. His grandfather had introduced him to golf, but sadly passed away before he turned professional.

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Paul reflects on his current performance at the Houston Open

Although Paul is performing well in the Houston Open, he failed to make the cut for the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, and Cognizant Classic. He reflected on these losses while discussing his current performance during the tournament.

“I found a little bit of momentum coming forward in the last few weeks,” Waring said. “I know missed cuts at Valspar and Cognizant, but felt like my golf game was in a good spot, I just didn’t really — I gave too many shots away in the first few weeks, where this week, a lot tidier, no bogeys and holed a good amount of footage today.”

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And while some players wish for a large supportive audience because it boosts their confidence and helps them get into the zone, Paul is managing without one.

“Because there’s not a lot of people around you can kind of stay in your old little world, get in your own little flow,” Waring said.

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However, he is determined to turn the tides.

“Good bit of camaraderie in the group and a bit of wanting each other to play well and kind of egging each other on, which was great. It was a good atmosphere and a good mentality in the group. Like you say, if I get abit of a following tomorrow, fantastic. Hopefully I can get the crowd on my side.”

Paul reflects on his 2025 injury

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Last year, Paul had made the cut for the Genesis Scottish Open, but his shoulder injury forced him to quit in the third round.

“It was a battle last year. I had a cortisone injection in my shoulder. I was playing with it taped up most weeks. I was on painkillers just trying to get through it,” Waring said of the experience.

He has, though, begun to feel like himself and wishes to earn his Tour card back before he exhausts his medical starts.

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“I kind of know if I just stick in and just give myself an opportunity and maybe take that opportunity, I’ll give myself a chance,” Waring said.

“You can start getting a little bit stressed trying to chase starts and that sort of thing along the way. But I’ve been doing this a long time now and I know that patience is everything in this sport. As long as I can take one day at a time, stay in the present and kind of think about those one golf shots along the way, I think that kind of puts me in good stead.”

So, thirty or three hundred fans, Waring will put his best foot forward for the next 54 holes.