Who Is Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen’s Caddie? Meet the Ryder Cup Veteran Behind the Danish Star

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is making serious noise on the DP World Tour. The 26-year-old Dane has posted runner-up finishes at both the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. He also tied for 12th at the U.S. Open at Oakmont. These breakthrough performances didn’t happen by accident. Behind every great round stands an experienced caddie, and Neergaard-Petersen has one of the Tour’s most respected bagmen on his side.

Brian Nilsson carries the clubs for the rising Danish star. The Australian veteran brings 25 years of DP World Tour experience to their partnership. His journey from professional golfer to elite caddie tells a fascinating story about reinvention and dedication.

Brian Nilsson’s transition from player to caddie

Nilsson turned professional as a golfer in Australia back in 1991. He split his time between playing pro-am circuits and teaching at driving ranges. The dual role gave him deep technical knowledge of the game. However, his true calling emerged when Australian professional Jon Senden asked him to try caddying.

That simple request changed everything. Nilsson discovered he loved being part of a team. He enjoyed the strategic side of tournament golf without the pressure of hitting the shots himself. Since around 2000, he’s been employed on what’s now called the DP World Tour.

His resume includes some impressive names. Nilsson has worked with Peter O’Malley, Adam Scott, Brett Rumford, and Marcel Siem. He even had a brief stint in women’s golf with Su Oh. But his most significant partnership lasted over a decade with Belgian power hitter Nicolas Colsaerts.

The Colsaerts partnership and Ryder Cup glory

Nilsson’s work with Colsaerts defined the trajectory of his caddying career. The partnership began around 2010 when Colsaerts sent someone undercover to find available caddies. Nilsson’s name stood out due to his loyalty and high-quality work. The chemistry between them proved perfect for the demands of professional golf. Colsaerts explained this in a 2014 Golfing World interview.

“I realized quite quickly that [he] was a pretty laid back dude, and that was something I was looking for. You spend a lot of time together, and I realized quite quickly that I could spend a lot of time with Brian.”

Their chemistry paid off immediately. Together, they achieved three DP World Tour victories. Colsaerts broke into the world’s top 50. Most importantly, they experienced golf’s ultimate team competition together.

The 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah became Nilsson’s career highlight. Colsaerts made his debut for Team Europe that week. On Friday afternoon, he and Lee Westwood faced Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker. What followed became Ryder Cup legend.

Colsaerts produced eight birdies and an eagle. He almost singlehandedly defeated the American pair 1-up. The performance remains one of the most stunning individual displays in Ryder Cup history. Nilsson stood beside him for every moment of that magical round.

The Belgian-Australian partnership lasted until 2022. After more than 12 years together, they parted ways amicably. Nilsson briefly caddied for Richard Mansell before linking up with Neergaard-Petersen.

Brian Nilsson’s humanitarian work in Thailand

Nilsson’s Thailand base became crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. He lives in Krabi Province with his wife Fohn, known to friends as “Fohnzie.” When tourism collapsed in March 2020, local villagers faced starvation. Their livelihoods disappeared overnight.

Nilsson and his wife responded with Operation Happy Tummy. They started producing 300 meals per week for locals. The initiative rapidly expanded to 300 meals per day. Eventually, they supported approximately 400 people daily. Resort owner Pete Tanawatana employed 15 kitchen staff specifically to produce food for the community.

Nilsson also auctioned golf memorabilia to raise funds. His humanitarian work demonstrated a character that extends far beyond professional golf. The Thailand-based caddie proved that success creates opportunities to give back.

Guiding Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen’s breakthrough season

Neergaard-Petersen earned his DP World Tour card after three Challenge Tour victories in 2024. The Danish golfer developed his game from childhood, and those early foundations now shine on Tour’s biggest stages. The partnership with Nilsson has already produced remarkable results.

Currently ranked World No. 93, Neergaard-Petersen peaked at No. 72 earlier in 2025. His consistent ball-striking suggests strong course management. That’s exactly where Nilsson’s quarter-century of experience proves invaluable.

The young Dane went 36 holes without a bogey at the Puerto Rico Open. Such stretches require perfect decision-making and club selection. Nilsson’s calm demeanor helps players stay focused in high-pressure situations. His laid-back personality, which impressed Colsaerts, now benefits another rising European talent.

Sky Sports noted in November 2025 that Neergaard-Petersen has a vastly experienced caddie alongside him in Nilsson. That experience includes multiple major championships, three Tour victories, and the Ryder Cup. Few caddies bring such comprehensive knowledge to their partnerships.

Neergaard-Petersen is chasing a PGA Tour card for 2026. He ranks 13th in DP World Tour eligibility rankings with 1,642.27 points. With Nilsson’s guidance, that goal seems achievable. The veteran caddie knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

At 26, Neergaard-Petersen has years of elite golf ahead. Nilsson brings wisdom from working with everyone from major champions to emerging talents. Their successful first season together suggests this could become another long-term relationship.

Brian Nilsson’s journey from Australian professional to respected DP World Tour caddie spans three decades. His loyalty, experience, and character make him invaluable to any player. For Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, having “Aussie Bri” on the bag might just be the edge that transforms promise into championships.