Who Is Robert MacIntyre’s Caddie in 2025? Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Bagman

Robert MacIntyre’s rise over the past two seasons has been nothing short of electric. Two victories in 2024 put the Scottish star firmly in the spotlight, and 2025 has only added to the buzz. While his first major still eludes him, a gritty runner-up finish proved he’s knocking hard on the door. But behind every soaring drive and clutch putt, there’s been a steady hand guiding the way—a man who’s walked every step of the fairways with him. So, who is the unsung figure quietly shaping MacIntyre’s breakout years?

Robert MacIntyre’s caddie

For the 2025 season, MacIntyre is paired with Mike Burrows, extending their partnership of two years now. The duo partnered for the first time in late 2023 and achieved significant results. Ever since then, Mike Burrow has taken the responsibility of MacIntyre’s bag to achieve outstanding success in the course. Back in 2023, the golfer was among the top ten finishers on the Race to Dubai standings. Interestingly, their partnership started because Burrows’ former partner got injured and was sidelined. Burrows, before MacIntyre, used to be the caddie of the Masters champion, Danny Willett.

Mike Borrow, being a golf player himself, was a 2-handicap and club champion at his home club in Northumberland, England. After that, he stepped into his caddie role, helping many professionals on their professional journey. In his career, he partnered with Scott Henry, Marcus Armitage, Garrick Porteous, and Mike Lorenzo-Vera. Later, after the mentioned players, he teamed up with Chinese professional Haotong Li and led him to winning the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic.

But as a caddie, he had some tough instances to forget. During the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Burrow broke Rule 10.3b(3), which prohibits the caddie from staying near the player’s ball. For the penalty, Li was given a two-stroke penalty and became the first player to receive such a penalty. The penalty led him to slip from tied third place to T-12, losing $98,000 in prize money.

But despite the ups and downs for the caddie, the partnership with Robert MacIntyre has been the most fruitful one.

MacIntyre and Burrow’s partnership

Robert MacIntyre and Mike Burrow’s partnership began in late 2023, but the first win for the golfer came with his father on his bag at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. The win was most memorable for him as his dad, who taught him golf, was his caddie. Sharing his feelings after the victory, he said, “Goosebumps. It’s incredible. It’s a dream of mine to play golf for a living. It’s been a dream of mine to win on the PGA Tour. When I got my PGA Tour card, I just couldn’t believe I did it with my dad on the bag.”

But soon after, the news of Burrow being the full-time caddie flowed in. Notably, since then, the performance graph has been on a great incline for the golfer. MacIntyre won the Genesis Scottish Open three events after his first win on the tour. Well, not just that, but he also recorded multiple top-10 finishes both on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The team-up even resulted in an T8 finish at the 2024 PGA Championship, which came as a milestone for the 29-year-old.

Not to forget, the splendid performance is still going strong with the 2025 schedule. The Scottish professional, with just two missed cuts this season, has five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the US Open. The partnership between the two has an outstanding balance as the veteran caddie brings in calm and insight, while the golfer keeps his energy and emotion at high levels.

Interestingly, with the ongoing FedEx Cup playoffs, the golfer has been turning heads with his performance. At the St. Jude Championship, he recorded a T38 finish and now, after two rounds of the BMW Championship, is in the lead. The Scottish professional has recorded just two bogeys in two rounds and splendid 16 birdies to take the lead with 62-60 scores.

Although the duo has not clinched victory in 2025, their ongoing performance suggests that a win is around the corner. Can Rober MacIntyre and caddie Mike Burrow clinch their first win of 2025? What are your predictions about it? Please share with us in the comments below.