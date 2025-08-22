Who Is Russell Henley’s Caddie? Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Bagman

After turning pro in 2011, Russell Henley has built his career on hard work and perspective. As he put it in a 2023 chat with sponsor Synovus, “It just reminds me of the hard work and just how blessed I am to be able to play this game as my job.” That mindset has fueled big moments, including his win at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But behind every big swing is a steady hand that guides the golfer, and for Henley, that hand belongs to his longtime caddie, Andrew Sanders – a figure just as important to his success as Henley himself.

Andrew Sanders: The steady hand behind Henley’s rise

Andrew Sanders, born November 8, 1978, in Cincinnati, Ohio, was once a standout junior golfer himself before earning a scholarship to the University of Houston. At Houston, he had a great college golf career – he was a two-time All-American and won an individual conference championship.

In fact, his relationship with Houston is so great that he admitted in 2022 to The Caddie Network, “Houston has a warm place in my heart, it’s where a lot of stuff started for me in golf.” Off the course, Sanders keeps things pretty private, focusing on family – wife Megan and kids Finley and Grant. He likes to chill out fishing.

Before joining forces with Russell Henley, Andrew Sanders – nicknamed “Andy” by Henley – built a solid reputation on the PGA Tour by caddying for big-name winners like Jimmy Walker and Jason Schultz. Now, as Henley’s caddie, “Andy” Sanders has been a key part of Henley’s PGA Tour journey, playing a big role in his wins and other major moments. We’ll dive into that partnership right after this.

How did Andrew Sanders and Russell Henley team up?

It’s a pretty interesting story. Andrew Sanders and Russell Henley formed a partnership in the middle of the 2022 season after Henley split with his previous caddie, Todd Gjesvold. Sanders had been caddying for players like Lanto Griffin before Griffin needed surgery, freeing him up for the new team-up. When Henley’s agent got in touch, Sanders jumped at the opportunity – he said “Absolutely,” and the partnership took off.

The duo has had some standout moments together. Henley shot to victory with a four-stroke win at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. After that win, Sanders commented on the 36-year-old pro, “I could tell he was battling some stuff when we were in contention… we stuck to our game plan.” Henley credited Sanders’ encouraging words for fueling his drive – Sanders told him to “do whatever you’re here to do and keep fighting till the 18th hole.” And they’ve notched more wins as a team since then.

The impact on Russell Henley’s career?

Andrew Sanders has been a big help to Russell Henley on the golf course. He helps Henley stay on track with his game plan and handle tough situations – things that Henley struggled with earlier in his career. Sanders thinks Henley is a really talented athlete with great ball-striking skills. At Congaree, Henley switched from hitting draws to fades mid-tournament and did it easily. As Sanders said, “he was an All-State basketball player… he’s an athlete.”

Sanders has been a big part of Henley’s success, helping him win stuff like the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Henley said Sanders’ words helped him keep going during that 2022 win, as aforementioned. On the other hand, and wth Sanders caddying, Henley has had nine top-10 finishes this season. Last year, they had seven top-10s, and Henley made $5,080,969 on tour.

In summation, the partnership between Russell Henley and Andrew Sanders has been a major turning point for Henley. And it’s been a big boost for Sanders’ career credentials. But has Sanders enjoyed a golf career of his own? Well, glad you asked.

Did Andrew Sanders have a playing career?

Andrew Sanders had a promising golf career before he became a caddie. He played college golf at the University of Houston and was talented enough to qualify for the 2000 U.S. Open at just 20 years old. In that major, Tiger Woods won big with a record 15-stroke margin, but Sanders didn’t make the cut after shooting 77-78. Nevertheless, Sanders’ playing days were cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at age 25.

The MS brought on symptoms like vertigo, fatigue, and vision problems that made playing golf at a high level impossible. However, Sanders explained that it wasn’t really the MS itself that ended his playing career, but the medicine he was taking for it. “My playing career ended because of the medicine, not the MS. Those shots depressed me night and day. They gave me vertigo and losing my balance was the end of my playing career,” Sanders told Ted Bishop for One Shot At A Time.

Essentially, Sanders has done well as a caddie, working with players like Russell Henley now.