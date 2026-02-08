Who Is Ryo Hisatsune’s Girlfriend, Rirua Furukawa? Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour WAG

When Ryo Hisatsune stood 11-under through two rounds at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, he was just one stroke ahead of his childhood idol Hideki Matsuyama in the final pairing. And all he could think of was how “excited” he was to play in front of such a huge crowd. The moment marked a milestone in Japanese golf. Matsuyama acknowledged it through a translator.

“Kind of a first today for Japan to have two Japanese pros play in a final group,” he said.

When they first met in Japan four or five years ago, Matsuyama was already a major champion commanding national attention. Now Hisatsune competes alongside him, supported by his girlfriend, Rirua Furukawa, an accomplished amateur golfer pursuing professional dreams.

Meet Rirua Furukawa, Ryo Hisatsune’s girlfriend

Rirua Furukawa competes as an accomplished amateur golfer. At the 2021 Japan Women’s Amateur Golf Championship, she tied for ninth alongside Rio Takeda, who later turned LPGA Tour professional. The finish proved her competitive credentials against future pros.

She has competed in multiple JLPGA Pro Test Final Stages, actively pursuing professional status. Both she and Hisatsune understand the pressure of tournaments and the mental demands of competitive golf. Their relationship centers on a shared passion for the sport rather than typical Tour romance.

The 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest put Furukawa's skills on display.

The 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest put Furukawa’s skills on display. Caddying for Ryo Hisatsune before his Augusta debut, she hit a tee shot to within feet of the hole that went viral on social media. Her Instagram features practice sessions, tournament travel, and moments with Hisatsune plus their dog, named Shank.

While Furukawa pursues her professional ambitions, Hisatsune’s career has already reached the highest level in golf.

Hisatsune’s career trajectory: From Japan to global recognition

Ryo Hisatsune’s professional journey reads like a blueprint for international golf success. After turning professional in 2020, he dominated the Japan Challenge Tour with three wins and claimed the money list title in just over four months. This explosive start earned him a spot on the Japan Golf Tour, where he consistently contended despite not securing a victory.

November 2022 marked his European breakthrough.

Finishing T7 at the European Tour Q-School, Hisatsune earned 2023 DP World Tour status. That same year, he captured his first international title at the Cazoo Open de France, shooting a final-round 66 to win by two strokes. The win was historic, making him the first Japanese player to win on the continent in 40 years.

His consistent 2023 performance, including seven additional top-ten finishes, earned him the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award, making him the first Japanese player to receive this honor. Finishing 17th in the Race to Dubai Rankings secured his PGA Tour card for 2024.

His 2026 campaign exploded at the Phoenix Open. After firing a bogey-free 63 in Round 2, including a miraculous chip-in birdie at the 17th after finding water, Hisatsune grabbed the 36-hole lead. The atmosphere felt different than in his early career. When asked about the massive crowds, he admitted feeling very much more comfortable than when he started.

The final group pairing with Matsuyama represented more than tournament positioning. It symbolized the generational shift in Japanese golf, where young stars emerging from the DP World Tour now challenge at the PGA Tour’s highest level. With Furukawa supporting his journey while pursuing her own professional dreams, Hisatsune’s story continues evolving one tournament, one brilliant shot at a time