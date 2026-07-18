Who Is Sam Burns’ Caddie in 2026? All About PGA Tour’s Bagman’s Life, Career & More

Sam Burns delivered one of the gutsiest performances of his career at the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, clawing back from seven shots down to fall just one stroke short of Wyndham Clark. Every step of that comeback, his longtime caddie Travis Perkins was beside him, a former PGA Tour pro himself, and the only bagman Burns has ever had. Their partnership goes back to Burns’s rookie season, and it’s quietly become one of the best in golf.

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A Long Partnership on the PGA Tour

Unlike most golfers, who change caddies often, Sam Burns and Travis Perkins have stuck together for the entirety of Burns’ professional career. Perkins started carrying the bag for Burns back in 2019, when the golfer was just starting out on the tour.

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Before he joined team Burns, Perkins spent years working with other well-known PGA Tour players. He carried the bag for tournament winners like D.A. Points, Scott Piercy, and Aaron Wise. This deep experience helped him guide Burns as he grew from a young rookie into a top player. Burns is now ranked No. 18 in the world, with Perkins at his side throughout.

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Travis Perkins Was a Great Player Himself

One big reason Perkins is such a good caddie is that he knows exactly what it feels like to hit shots under intense pressure. He was a great competitive golfer long before he ever decided to carry a bag for someone else. Perkins played college golf at Florida Southern College before earning his PGA Tour card in 2008.

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He was so talented that he actually earned his own official PGA Tour card back in 2008. Because he played inside the ropes at the highest level, he completely understands the swing and the mental struggles of the game. He can help Burns pick the right clubs and read fast tournament greens perfectly because he has done it himself.

Winning Big Trophies Together

The teamwork between Burns and Perkins has created some amazing moments over the years. They had an incredible hot streak during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In a stretch of about 13 months, they won four PGA Tour titles across three different tournaments.

In total, they have captured five PGA Tour titles as a team, including back-to-back Valspar titles and wins at Sanderson Farms and Charles Schwab. With Perkins on the bag, Burns also became the seventh golfer in history to card a 62, tying the record for the lowest single round ever shot in a men’s major championship. Since then, he has made a Ryder Cup appearance and reached the top 20 in the world rankings. This year, Burns finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, his third straight top-10 finish at that major and his best result in any major to date.

The bond between a golfer and a caddie is incredibly important in professional sports. Travis Perkins uses his past experience as a pro player to help Sam Burns stay calm and make smart choices. After their great run at the U.S. Open this summer, it is clear that this duo is ready to win even more tournaments together in the future.