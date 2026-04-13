Who Is Sam Burns’ Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Caroline Campbell

Sam Burns arrived at the Masters with strong expectations, but Augusta once again proved challenging as he battled the course’s notoriously slick greens. Alongside him through the highs and lows was his wife, a constant presence in his journey, reflecting the support system that has played a key role in his career. The result underscored the fine margins at the highest level of the sport.

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Who is Sam Burns’ Wife, Caroline Campbell?

Caroline Campbell Burns, the wife of PGA Tour golfer Sam Burns, is a Louisiana native who has been a long-time presence in his life. Born on April 8, 1996, in Shreveport, Louisiana, she grew up in the same hometown as Burns, and the two have known each other since their early years.

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She attended C.E. Byrd High School, where she was involved in athletics, before going on to Louisiana State University (LSU). At LSU, she earned a degree in marketing in 2018 and was also a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

The couple got married in 2019 in Louisiana and have since built a family together, welcoming their son in 2022. While Sam Burns has made his mark on the PGA Tour, Caroline has largely maintained a private life, occasionally appearing alongside him at tournaments and events.

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What is Caroline Campbell’s Height and Age?

Caroline Campbell Burns was born on April 8, 1996, which makes her 30 years old in 2026. While exact details about her height are not widely confirmed, she is often described as having a petite frame and is often seen alongside Sam Burns at tournaments and public events.

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She has largely maintained a private personal life, though it is known that both she and Burns share a faith-based background, having grown up in Louisiana. Their relationship, which dates back to their younger years, reflects a long-standing connection that has continued alongside Burns’ rise on the PGA Tour.

How Did Sam Burns and Caroline Campbell Meet?

Sam Burns and Caroline Campbell’s story traces back to their shared upbringing in Shreveport, Louisiana, where they first met at church at a young age. While they grew up in the same community, their relationship developed more meaningfully years later during their time at Louisiana State University around 2015.

What began as a childhood connection eventually turned into a lasting partnership. The couple dated through college, graduated from LSU, and married in 2019. Their journey—from a small-town upbringing to life on the PGA Tour- reflects a relationship built on familiarity, shared values, and long-term support.

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What Does Caroline Campbell Do for a Living?

Caroline Campbell Burns holds a marketing degree from Louisiana State University, though she has largely chosen to maintain a private, family-focused life rather than pursue a public corporate career. As Sam Burns continues to compete on the PGA Tour, she is often seen as a supportive presence, balancing family responsibilities with the demands of life on the road.

While she keeps a relatively low profile, occasional glimpses into her personal life reflect a focus on family and stability, providing a strong foundation behind Burns’ professional journey.

Meet Caroline Campbell’s Parents

Caroline Campbell Burns was raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, in a close-knit family environment. Her parents, Chris Campbell and Catherine Cordell, have been a steady presence in her life, supporting her journey from her early years through her time at Louisiana State University and beyond.

She comes from a family rooted in strong values and community ties, which have continued to shape her life alongside Sam Burns’ growing career on the PGA Tour. While much of her family life remains private, it is clear that their support has played an important role in her personal and professional journey.

Caroline Campbell’s Instagram

Caroline Campbell Burns maintains a private Instagram account, keeping her personal life largely out of the public eye. Unlike many spouses of professional athletes, she does not have a significant public presence on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter).

Her selective approach to social media reflects a preference for privacy, with any personal moments, such as family milestones or life updates, shared within a close circle. Sam Burns’ social media, however, occasionally offers glimpses into their life together, including tournament appearances and post-event moments.