Who Is Sam Steven’s Wife, Kelsey? All You Need to Know About the PGA Tour WAG

Sam Stevens entered 2026 with real consistency, finishing T31 at the Sony Open and following it with a T6 at the American Express. A fifth-place finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March marked his best result of the year. Then the form cracked.

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Stevens missed the cut at the PGA Championship, missed it again at the Memorial Tournament, and arrived at the 2026 U.S. Open off the back of one of the rougher stretches of his season. He still opened with a 2-under 68 at Shinnecock Hills, and he credited the turnaround to one person: his wife, Kelsey Stevens.

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“I talk with my caddie, talk with my dad, and my wife. They’re, like, hey, you got to chill out. It’s just golf. So it’s a pretty simple fix. Just a little bit of perspective can change a lot of things.”

Sam and Kelsey have been married since July 21, 2018. They met as students at Oklahoma State University, where Sam played for the Cowboys golf program, and Kelsey was enrolled separately. Both graduated in the same year they married.

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The couple has four sons together, David, Henry, Benjamin, and Luke, and the family is based in Wichita, Kansas, where Stevens himself grew up. He has repeatedly pointed to his family, Kelsey and their boys included, when discussing what keeps him steady through a long season.

Imago HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 28: Sam Stevens USA watches his tee shot on 1 during the third round of the Texas Children s Houston Open on March 28, 2026, at Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas. Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 28 PGA, Golf Herren Texas Children s Houston Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603280173

“I’m just so blessed with my family and my wife, they have done everything to help me in my career,” he said in the past.

Kelsey also has a history with one of the bigger milestones in Stevens’ career. She traveled from Kansas to Indiana to watch him secure his PGA Tour card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, a moment that came after years on the mini-tours and the Korn Ferry circuit.

Sam Stevens’ Wife Kelsey: Background and College History

Kelsey grew up in Mansfield, Texas, and graduated from Summit High in 2014. She finished her degree in 2018, which is also when Sam graduated. Sam’s background is a bit different; he grew up in Wichita, Kansas, where his father and grandfather taught him the game before he ever set foot on the OSU campus.

Her presence at tournaments has shown up in smaller moments too, not just the milestone ones. After a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open during his rookie PGA Tour season, Stevens and his family drove through the night from San Antonio back to Wichita, with Kelsey and their sons asleep in the car.

There is no verified information on Kelsey’s current occupation or employer. Public records do not confirm any career field. What is clear is her consistent presence: supporting Stevens at college matches, attending the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, making the drive home from San Antonio, and staying in Wichita with their four sons while Stevens is away for tournaments.