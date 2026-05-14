Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Angela Garcia

She’s more than just a familiar face in the golf world. From her Texas roots to a career in sports media, her journey has always been about staying grounded while living in the spotlight. Life alongside one of golf’s biggest names has only added to the attention, but she’s carved out her own space with confidence and simplicity.

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Behind the scenes of the fairways and tournaments, there’s a story that feels personal, real, and quietly impressive about Sergio Garcia’s wife. Let’s dive in.

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Who is Sergio Garcia’s wife, Angela Garcia?

Angela Garcia, born Angela Akins, is widely known as the wife of Spanish golf star Sergio Garcia. She was born on October 25, 1985, in Texas, USA.

Angela completed her schooling in Texas, where she grew up in a sports-focused environment. She attended high school in Austin before moving on to higher studies in journalism and sports communication. She first studied at Texas Christian University (TCU), where she also played collegiate golf, and later transferred to the University of Texas at Austin to continue her education and athletic career.

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Beyond academics, she worked as a golf reporter for the Golf Channel, which eventually led to her meeting Sergio Garcia at a PGA Tour event in 2015.

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What is Angela Garcia’s height and age?

Angela Garcia was born in 1985. So basically, she is in her early 40s and belongs to the same generation as many current sports broadcasters and former collegiate athletes.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: @angelagarcia/Instagram

Her height is not consistently or officially confirmed in reliable public sources. Different profiles sometimes estimate it, but there is no authoritative listing.

As for her religion or faith, Angela Garcia has not publicly shared or confirmed her religious beliefs in any verified interviews or official biographies, so it remains undisclosed.

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How did Sergio Garcia and Angela Garcia meet?

Sergio Garcia and Angela Garcia first met in 2015 at the Shell Houston Open, a PGA Tour event in Houston. At the time, Angela Akins was working as a Golf Channel reporter, covering the tournament on site. Sergio was competing in the event, which brought both of them into the same professional setting.

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Their first interaction happened during media coverage, when Angela approached players for interviews as part of her reporting duties. It was a simple reporter–athlete meeting at first, rooted in the day-to-day work of professional golf coverage rather than anything personal or planned.

After that event, they stayed in touch and gradually built a connection beyond the course. What started as a brief professional interaction slowly turned into a personal relationship over time, as they continued communicating and getting to know each other.

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By 2015, their relationship had become public, and it developed steadily from there. In 2017, the couple got engaged on New Year’s Day, marking a major milestone in their journey together. Later that same year, they were married in Texas, surrounded by family and close friends.

Thus, their story began on the golf course but grew naturally from a professional meeting into a long-term relationship and marriage.

What does Angela Garcia do for a living?

Angela Garcia has built a career in sports, media, and philanthropy. She first made her mark as a sports broadcaster and golf reporter with the Golf Channel. In that role, she covered PGA Tour events and conducted on-course interviews with professional golfers.

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Imago Image Courtesy: Sergio Garcia, Instagram

Today, she is best known for her philanthropic work and family role, particularly through initiatives like the UGLI Foundation, which supports anti-bullying awareness and youth empowerment. She also occasionally appears in golf-related events and supports Garcia’s career from behind the scenes, often seen at tournaments.

Hence, Angela Garcia is a former golf reporter who now balances family life with charitable work and occasional involvement in the golf world.

Sergio Garcia and Angela Garcia’s children

Sergio Garcia and Angela Garcia are proud parents of two children, a daughter and a son, who often appear in their family moments around golf events and daily life.

Their first child, Azalea Adele Garcia, was born in March 2018. She was named after the famous azalea flowers at Augusta National and the iconic 13th hole that played a key role in Sergio’s Masters win. Their second child, Enzo Akins Garcia, was born in April 2020.

Azalea and Enzo are already growing up in a very sports-focused environment. They’ve been around golf courses since childhood, but their interests are not limited to one sport. According to Sergio, both children enjoy multiple activities, including tennis and football-style sports, alongside golf.

As of now, neither child is known to be formally involved in football training or academies. They simply enjoy playing different sports as part of a very active family lifestyle.

What is Angela Garcia’s Instagram account?

Angela Garcia, known on social media as @Angelagarcia, keeps her online presence simple but meaningful. She’s not one of those celebrities constantly posting everything, but she does share glimpses of her life with golfer Sergio Garcia, their children, and moments from the golf world they’re part of. Instagram is her main platform, where she posts family snapshots, tournament days, and her work with charitable causes.

She also uses X under the handle @TheAngelaAkins. She doesn’t rely heavily on Facebook, and most accounts there aren’t officially verified. Her social media feels personal, grounded, and very family-focused.

Bottom line? From college fairways in Texas to life on golf’s biggest stages, her journey has been anything but ordinary. What stands out most is how she’s managed to stay grounded while being part of a very public world.