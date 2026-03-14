Who Is Sudarshan Yellamaraju? Ethnicity, Family Life, & More About the PGA Tour Pro Explored

With the Players Championship 2026 underway, there are a host of players who will be in line to try and win the prestigious tournament. For example, the hot favorites will undoubtedly be World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and the defending champion, Rory McIlroy. Surprisingly, with both the big names delivering some underwhelming performances so far, a new entrant has taken the realm by storm. And that is none other than the Canadian debutant, Sudarshan Yellamaraju.

Delivering a sublime performance, Yellamaraju dropped a bogey-free 66 this Saturday. Such a stint helped him climb up the ladder, clinching a remarkable 5-under for the tournament. What’s more? He also had an upper hand over the others as he took the lead both in tee to green strokes gained and putting. Naturally, having created a buzz, there has been significant curiosity surrounding Yellamaraju. Here is the detailed information about who Sudarshan Yellamaraju is.

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Who Is Sudarshan Yellamaraju?

Yellamaraju did not have a traditional golf coaching in his childhood. Taking a strong liking towards the sport, he taught himself by analyzing videos of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. It was after he settled down in Winnipeg, Manitoba, that little Yellamaraju got plastic clubs and balls. He then rented a golf set at a nearby golf dome to practice his range. Looking at his immense interest in the sport, his father bought him a junior set of clubs while letting him attend a 10-day Future Links Club.

Yellamaraju’s talent soon took over as he began to win some big tournaments. Playing the 2017 Ontario Men’s Amateur at 16 years of age, the PGA Tour pro clinched one of the most memorable victories of his life. Eventually, he turned pro at 19, and now, he is one of the most exciting upcoming young talents.

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Following his PGA Tour debut, the 24-year-old chipped in with five cuts in six starts this year. Delivering some great performances, the Canadian star clinched two under-20 finishes. A T13 at the Sony Open and a T17 at the Cognizant Classic. Till now, he has earned a total prize money of $322,101.

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What Is Sudarshan Yellamaraju’s Ethnicity?

Yellamaraju is an Indian native, born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. However, relocating to Canada when he was four years old, Yellamaraju has a Canadian nationality.

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What About Sudarshan Yellamaraju’s Family Life?

Yellamaraju was born to Suresh and Meera. Not much information about his family is available. They moved to Winnipeg and then to Mississauga to provide for Suresh’s IT job.

No information about the golfer’s relationship and personal life is available.

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What Did Sudarshan Yellamaraju Say After His Players Performance?

The world of golf has gotten up and taken note. After delivering one of the best scores of the day, Yellamaraju hopes he can carry the same momentum on Sunday, too.

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When asked about his day, the 24-year-old said to the media, “Early it was pretty solid, to be honest. Like I was saying, like so far this year, and just this round or this tournament, I’ve been kind of playing so-so golf, I should say. I knew my good game had not come yet. I knew I had to stay patient. Today kind of finally it came and hopefully that will carry over to tomorrow.”

Thus, with things looking pretty rosy, fans cannot wait to see how the young golfer fares in the upcoming days.