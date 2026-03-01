Who Is Taylor Moore’s Fiancée, Lexi Sorensen? All About PGA Tour Pro’s Life Partner Explored

Before Taylor Moore won anything on the PGA Tour, before the Valspar trophy and the $1,458,000 check, there was a Korn Ferry Tour stop in Wichita, Kansas. June 24, 2019. A golfer still grinding for his card, and the woman who chose to be there during the grind, not after it.

Who Is Lexi Sorensen?

Lexi Sorensen is the fiancée of PGA Tour professional Taylor Moore, a relationship that has tracked closely alongside one of the tour’s steadier success stories. Moore proposed in August 2022 at Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, a wellness retreat in northern San Diego County. As noted in a recent profile of the couple, Moore has accumulated $9,440,308 in career earnings on the PGA Tour, with Sorensen beside him through every stage of that journey. They live together in Southlake, Texas, with their Golden Retriever, Kaia.

Sorensen graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, completing a dual specialization in accounting and marketing. She has continued her academic career as a graduate student at the same institution and holds a Hootsuite Social Marketing Certification in addition to her degree.

The combination maps directly onto the demands of tour life. Accounting covers the financial side of a PGA Tour career: fluctuating prize money, endorsement contracts, and tax obligations that shift jurisdiction every week. Marketing addresses how a professional athlete’s public image is built and maintained over time. Sorensen arrived in this world with formal preparation in both.

Lexi Sorensen and Taylor Moore: Relationship Timeline

Their relationship started in 2019, during Moore’s Korn Ferry Tour years. Moore made it public after the Wichita Open on June 24, posting a photo but no announcement. The engagement came in August 2022. Since then, Sorensen has traveled full-time on tour, attending most events and handling PTWA duties, while Kaia stays in Southlake.

Moore turned professional in 2016 and worked his way up through PGA Tour Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA Tour card for the 2021-22 season. His father, Rod Moore, has known Brian Soerensen, Moore’s coach, for years. Soerensen is the Director of Golf at Kickingbird in Oklahoma. The Moore and Soerensen families have been part of the Oklahoma golf community for a long time. Their connection goes beyond just the tour schedule.

When Moore won the 2023 Valspar Championship, his first PGA Tour title, Sorensen was there. She had been there since the Korn Ferry days. That continuity is the core of this story.

Lexi Sorensen’s Role in the PGA Tour Wives Association

Sorensen also serves as Vice President of Communications and Membership for the PGA Tour Wives Association (PTWA), a non-profit that organizes charitable work in tournament cities. She manages messaging, outreach, and member recruitment for a group that moves to a new city each week.

She serves alongside Sally Eckroat, wife of PGA Tour professional Austin Eckroat, who holds the position of VP of Special Events and Secretary. Sorensen has said that the professional backgrounds of PTWA members, spanning law, medicine, finance, and communications, represent the organization’s most valuable resource for community impact.

Sorensen is part of a new generation of tour partners who bring professional skills and defined roles. For Moore, results are only part of the story. The support system is the other.