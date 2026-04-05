Who Is Texas Terry? All About New Drive, Chip, Putt Champion’s Life, Career & More

Essentials Inside The Story Texas Terry is currently competing in the Boys 12-13 division

Terry began playing at the age of five

Because his personality was as big as the state, his parents named him Texas

Texas Terry is quickly becoming a name to know in golf, and he hasn’t even reached the amateur circuit yet. The young phenom has already won the prestigious Drive, Chip, & Putt Championship at Augusta National not once, but twice.

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Who is Texas Terry?

Texas Terry is a young golfer currently playing in the Boys 12-13 division. When asked about his name, he revealed that his parents named him Texas because his personality is as big as the state. The Manor, Texas native began playing at age five. It all started when TopGolf classes hooked him with his first win. His grandfather and dad helped develop his game through family outings. They introduced him to courses at Dyess Air Force Base, where he practiced.

The right-handed golfer currently plays at ShadowGlen Golf Club. He likes to practice putting the most.

“I like to practice my short game the most. You drive for show, you putt for dough!” Texas Terry said when asked about what part of golf he practices the most.

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Texas Terry’s key achievements

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Thanks to his dedication, Texas Terry has now become one of the few competitors in history to win multiple Drive, Chip, & Putt titles.

He first gained national attention after winning the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. Since then, he never let that attention slip away. In 2024, he was back in national media after winning the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals in the Boys 10–11 division. This year, he won the event again at the Augusta National Golf Club and even received a reward from the 2025 Masters champion, Rory McIlroy.

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“It’s definitely not easy. I just believe in myself and trust myself,” Texas Terry said about winning the championship.

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As one of only four returning champions, Terry navigated a grueling qualification process that began in May 2025. His journey culminated at the regional final at Whistling Straits, where he punched his ticket to Augusta by scoring 143 points to dominate the Boys 12-13 division.

His resume extends well beyond the Augusta competition. He’s a three-time Texas Junior Open winner, demonstrating dominance in his home state, and has earned national recognition with selections to the Under Armour All-World Team and by achieving lifetime priority status with U.S. Kids Golf. His Instagram bio also states that he has been a winner in 14 US states.

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Texas Terry’s personality and interests

There isn’t much known about Texas Terry’s personal life. However, his Instagram handle does reveal a few interesting things about him. The 2x Drive, Chip, & Putt champion is energetic and funny. Some of his posts show that he and his family raise Texas Longhorn cattle. One of them is reportedly named Vince in honor of Vince Young.

He likes to play ukulele/snare drum, flag football, and pickleball. This shows that he likes to play a lot of sports, reflecting his adventurous nature. He has been watching live college football games with his parents, who are also fans of American football. Apart from that, his Instagram account is filled with golf posts, where he is playing at different locations and holding several trophies.

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With two Drive, Chip, & Putt titles already secured, the question is no longer if Texas Terry has talent, but how far that talent will take him as he transitions from junior golf phenom to a potential force on the amateur circuit.