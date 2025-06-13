Who Is Thriston Lawrence’s Girlfriend? Her Career, Lifestyle, Interests and More

Thriston Lawrence burst into the spotlight during a nail-biting playoff at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship with Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel. While he didn’t win the tournament, it was a defining moment, and he has never looked back. Hailing from South Africa, he has had multiple wins on the Sunshine Tour and the DP World Tour and managed to finish third on the Race to Dubai standings to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season. Through it all, his journey has been powered by a strong support system, especially his girlfriend, Cara-Lee Compton, who is often seen supporting him at several tournaments.

Who is Cara-Lee, Thriston Lawrence’s girlfriend?

Cara-Lee Compton hails from South Africa, too, and is a keen golfer herself. The duo began dating sometime in October 2022. But she is more than just the girlfriend of a famous golfer. Compton has an impressive career herself, defining her as a strong and confident woman.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Compton hails from Gauteng, which is considered the financial hub of South Africa, and studied law at the University of Pretoria before graduating in 2019. She piqued her interest in law when she was introduced to political science during her high school days. She eventually worked as an attorney and even became a legal advisor at the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union for a year in 2022 and was admitted as an attorney at the High Court of South Africa. But her impressive track record does not just stop here.

AD

While pursuing her law degree, she had several internship experiences in social media marketing, and now, she works as a digital media coordinator and a freelancer at Adaptability, a marketing agency. Her current role allows her enough time and flexibility to travel and support Thriston Lawrence during his tournaments.

Their relationship and support for each other

Compton is very active on social media and is often seen expressing her love and support for Lawrence. In 2024, Compton captioned a picture of the two, “One year, nine months easy,” signifying the strength of their relationship, which seems effortless. She has been through Lawrence’s career highs and lows, giving him the support and stability he needs while he navigates a path in his professional career. With Lawrence earning his card on the tour for the 2025 season, Compton was at the 2025 PGA Championship, and she was in awe of Quail Hollow Country Club when she walked with him during the practice round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara-Lee Compton (@caralee_compton) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lawrence claimed his first victory on the European Tour at the 2022 Omega European Masters, the same year he was honored with the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year for the season. While Compton could not witness this victory, she was with him at the same tournament the next year in 2023 and has been present at several of his tournaments since. She witnessed his win at the 2023 BMW International Open and was also with him when he had his career-best finish of solo 4th at the 2024 Open Championship. “I was a bit teary on the stand on 18, just to see him grow as well, for him to realize, like he said, you’re more than good enough and you can compete on this level. So obviously, super proud. I’m definitely going to cry somewhere later. Just pride,” Compton expressed when she witnessed Lawrence’s loss at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship. While she expressed her wish to see Lawrence experience all the success in the world, her presence also helps Lawrence manage the intense pressure he faces on the golf course. While Thriston Lawrence is not too keen on sharing posts beyond golf, Compton is quite the opposite. She maintains a digital diary consistently via her Instagram and shows her support, whether it’s a tournament or just a quiet moment for the two off the course. The two are often seen travelling and exploring the world together, and Compton never hesitates to share glimpses of their adventures off the course. While she keeps herself busy supporting Lawrence, Compton manages to fit in some time for her other passions as well. Compton’s individual pursuits Cara-Lee Compton’s talents and passions do not just end with her impressive career. While she pursued her interests in law and digital marketing, Compton even wanted to be a journalist at one point. Early in 2020, she began writing for a blog, The South African, where she wrote about fashion, music, and fitness. While it’s been a while since she posted a new piece, her love for writing remains. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara-Lee Compton (@caralee_compton) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She is also very fond of being in nature, and early this year she went on a solo hike in Arizona to experience the desert landscape, which is quite contradictory to the green landscape she sees back home in South Africa. Her travelling with Lawrence also allows her time to explore places, as she keeps her digital diary updated every time she is out and about for his next tournament.

She is also very fond of trying out different types of food, which was evident when she posted all the things she ate when she was at the 2025 Masters. Her ability to maintain her amazing balance between her passions and supporting Thriston Lawrence through his career, is proof of her strong personality and character. While Thriston Lawrence continues to work towards his goals, their partnership is proof that you can ride the storm when you have a supportive and loving partner by your side.