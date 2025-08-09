Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife, Clare Craig? Personal Life, Career, & More About the PGA Tour Pro’s Life Partner

Tommy Fleetwood has been the talk of the golfing world in 2025, thanks to his exceptional performances this season. The Englishman, who turned professional in 2010, has built an impressive reputation, yet a PGA Tour victory continues to elude him. A seven-time DP World Tour champion, Fleetwood has often come agonizingly close to breaking through, including a runner-up finish and several near misses. This year, his consistency has shone through with highlights such as a T2 finish at the Travelers Championship and four additional top-10 results. Behind his determination and unwavering confidence, however, lies a quiet but powerful source of strength—his wife and work partner.

Fleetwood has openly credited his wife, Clare Craig, for her profound influence on both his career and personal life. Her unwavering support and substantial contributions have helped shape his journey, on and off the course. Yet, despite her role in his success, Craig remains relatively unknown to many golf fans. It’s time to take a closer look at Clare Craig, the woman standing firmly beside one of golf’s most admired competitors.

Born and raised in Manchester, England, Craig comes from a working-class family. Her upbringing focused on kindness, toughness, and eagerness to be the best. Well, with many similarities between the pair, they shared the same “northern sense of humor” and an interest in sports.

While Fleetwood, from the beginning, was focused on building his career as a professional, his partner was also aiming to create a career in sports. With her studies done in Manchester, Craig chose to join Hambric Sports Management, an agency representing amateur and professional golfers. With his dedication and skills in the organisation, she was later promoted as the Vice President for Hambric’s Europe division. Apart from that, she is also a trustee of the Richard Burns Foundation, which honors the late rally driver Richard Burns.

With her extensive experience in the sports industry—particularly in golf—Clare Craig naturally had to fall in love with a golfer. She first met Tommy Fleetwood in 2015 through his brother, Joe. At the time, Joe and Clare were colleagues at Hambric Sports. That introduction not only marked the beginning of their personal relationship but also paved the way for a professional partnership. Soon after, Fleetwood signed with the agency, with Clare taking on the responsibility of managing his career.

Since then, Clare has worn two hats for Fleetwood: agent and manager. While some initially questioned whether combining the roles would work, the arrangement quickly proved to be a success—remaining unchanged to this day. Even back in 2015, Fleetwood expressed his admiration for her, saying, “I get on well with Clare Craig, too, who is vice-president of Europe. She’s always been around on tour, and I’ve chatted to her a lot over the years.”

What began as a professional connection soon blossomed into a personal bond, with their shared journey on and off the course growing stronger over time.

Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Craig’s bond

From 2015, she had already turned into a manager and agent for the golfer. Their bond deepened over time, yet the significant 22–23-year age gap initially led Clare to turn him down. Recalling the moment, she admitted, “We’ve got a 23-year age difference. Of course, I turned him down. I was like, Don’t be stupid.” However, as they spent more time together, friendship turned into love.

By mid-2017, Fleetwood openly expressed his gratitude for her role in both his personal and professional life, sharing a heartfelt social media post announcing their engagement: “My beautiful, amazing fiancée @ClareCraig, thank you for everything. Looking after me in every way possible at home and at work! I love you!!x.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Soon enough, on September 28, 2017, the duo welcomed their first son, Franklin Fleetwood. That December, just after welcoming their son, the couple tied the knot in an intimate beach ceremony in the Bahamas. Now the family of five, including two sons, Oscar and Mo, from Clare’s ex-husband, Andy Craig, shares great support for Tommy Fleetwood’s performance on the course.

The entire family, especially Clare Craig's support, has played a pivotal role in the golfer's professional life. Tommy Fleetwood has struggled in his career to find a victory on the PGA Tour. But now, with the 2025 season, it seems he will change it.