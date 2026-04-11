Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife, Clare Craig? Everything You Need To Know About Their Relationship

Tommy Fleetwood’s wife may not always be in the spotlight, but she plays an important role in his life both on and off the course. Her journey reflects a mix of career, love, and life around professional sport, simple, grounded, and strong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife, Clare Craig?

Clare Craig Fleetwood is best known today as the wife of Tommy Fleetwood, but her own career was already well established long before their paths crossed. Born in September 1968 in Manchester, England, she built a strong background in sports management and later became vice president for Europe at Hambric Sports Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educated in England, Clare’s early academic details, including her high school and college, are not publicly documented in reliable sources. What is clear, however, is her deep experience in the sporting world, which eventually connected her to professional golf.

Clare met Tommy in 2015 through her work managing athletes, and their professional relationship gradually turned personal. The couple married in December 2017, blending their personal and professional lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, she is not only his wife but also his manager, playing a key role in his career decisions while maintaining a strong presence in their family life. Their partnership reflects both trust and shared understanding, built over years in the sport they both know so well.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Clare Craig’s Height and Age?

Clare Craig Fleetwood was born in September 1968, making her 57 years old as of 2026. She is known for keeping a low public profile, so personal details such as her exact height have not been officially shared by verified sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is clear, however, is her strong background in sports management and her long-standing presence in the golf world alongside her husband, Tommy Fleetwood.

When it comes to faith, there is no publicly confirmed information about her religion, as she prefers to keep her private life away from media attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than public details like height or beliefs, Clare is best recognized for her professional role and her steady support behind one of golf’s most consistent modern players.

How did Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Craig meet?

Tommy Fleetwood and Clare Craig Fleetwood first crossed paths in 2015, and it wasn’t a chance meeting in the usual sense. Clare was already deeply involved in professional golf, working in a senior role at Hambric Sports Management, where she managed players on tour. That shared space around the game naturally brought their paths together.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, their connection was strictly professional. Clare was working with Tommy in her capacity as a sports executive, and their early interactions were rooted in the day-to-day rhythm of life on the golf circuit. But as time went on, those routine exchanges began to build familiarity, and familiarity slowly turned into something more personal.

By spending time together at tournaments and on travel schedules, they developed a bond that extended beyond work. What began in professional settings gradually grew into a private relationship, kept out of public view in its early stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2017, the couple had made their relationship public and, soon after, married in December of the same year. Since then, Clare has remained both a key presence in Tommy’s life and an important figure in his professional world, blending support, trust, and shared experience in a way that continues to shape their journey together.

What does Clare Craig do for a living?

Clare Craig Fleetwood has built a career in the fast-moving world of professional golf long before she became widely known as the wife of Tommy Fleetwood. Working with Hambric Sports Management, she held a senior position in Europe, where she managed professional golfers, handling their schedules, contracts, and overall career direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her role placed her right at the center of life on tour, giving her a close understanding of the pressures and demands players face week after week. That experience later became even more relevant as her personal and professional worlds naturally began to overlap with Tommy’s journey.

After their relationship became public in 2017 and they married later that year, Clare’s presence in Tommy’s career took on a more personal dimension. While she stepped back from a traditional corporate role, she has continued to offer guidance and support, blending her industry knowledge with her role as a partner.

Today, she is seen not just as a golfer’s wife, but as someone who understands the game from the inside out.

What is Clare Craig’s Instagram account?

Clare Craig Fleetwood prefers to keep life away from the constant buzz of social media. While many public figures share daily updates online, she has chosen a quieter path, and there are no widely confirmed public accounts linked to her on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Her presence is more often seen in real life than online, usually alongside Tommy Fleetwood at tournaments and special events rather than through curated posts or public updates. This low-key approach fits her personality, keeping attention focused on family and life away from the spotlight.

From her own professional background to her life alongside a top golfer, she represents the side of sports fans rarely see, the support system that keeps everything steady when the spotlight gets intense.