brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

Who is Tommy Morrison? Personal Life, Career & More Details about USA Walker Cup Team Member Explored

ByProma Chatterjee

Sep 7, 2025 | 8:11 PM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

An emerging force in the field, Tommy Morrison is the newest addition to the US Walker Cup Team. Born with a serious heart condition, Pulmonary Valve Stenosis, Morrison had a difficult start to life. However, Morrison turned against all odds, beginning to play golf tournaments at the young age of 9! In 2024, Morrison became the first American to win the European Amateur Championship, which earned him a spot at the Open, finishing T60. His maiden collegiate win came shortly after at the Amer Ari Invitational (21-under 195). One of his career highlights was a sole bogey-free opening round at the US Amateur 2025. Named as a Walker Cup member for the US team, Morrison competed in the foursomes that ended in heartbreak. However, with his motion, despite his shortcomings proves his incredible potential and worth to American golf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The story is still developing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved