Who Is Trichat Cheenglab? Ethnicity, Lifestyle, Career & More About LPGA Pro

Thailand is known for producing some of the most talented golfers on the LPGA and Ladies European Tour. The current World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Patty Tavatanakit, and many others are prime examples. Coming from the same country, Trichat Cheenglab has emerged as one of Thailand’s prominent golf talents. She has built her reputation through steady progression on international circuits.

Trichat Cheenglab’s early life and ethnicity

Trichat Cheenglab was born on August 12, 1995, in Bangkok. She is of Thai ethnicity. However, there’s no public information available about her parents or the school or college she attended.

She has kept her personal life away from the media. Therefore, which school she went to is not known publicly. But her LinkedIn profile shows that she went to Silpakorn University from 2015 to 2018. She graduated from the Faculty of Arts.

Trichat Cheenglab’s golf career

Throughout her early career, she had focused on playing golf in Thailand and on the CLPGA in China. She won twice on the Thai LPGA Tour. Cheenglab had won the 2019 Singha-SAT Thai LPGA Championship and the 2021 Muang Thai Insurance 6th Thai LPGA Championship.

Inspired by Jeeno Thitikul, she then came to the LET Q-School in 2022. And she came through with great numbers to secure her exemption card for the 2023 season. Her debut season on the LET was the most impressive, which is reflected in her rise to the top 100 in the Women’s World Golf Rankings by the end of 2023.

Her rise accelerated with a standout moment at the 2023 Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands, where she captured her first LET title with a 204 (−12) finish. The victory brought a €45,000 payday. Besides that, she also had multiple top 10 finishes in her maiden year. This got her the Race to Costa del Sol and Rookie of the Year titles. With that, she became the sixth player in LET history to win the double.

“At first to win the Rookie of the Year was the goal, but now I’m stood here with two prizes in my hands and I’m very happy for that,” Trichat Cheenglab said after winning the Costa del Sol.

In 2024, Trichat Cheenglab started playing on the LPGA Tour, too. While she was playing on both tours, her performance was declining. She had only three top 10 finishes on the LET and didn’t make the cut in any of the 10 events she was on the field on the LPGA Tour. This dropped her to 217th on the world rankings by the end of the year.

While she struggled in 2024, this season shows some improvement for the Thai golfer. This year, she only played in two events on the LPGA Tour. She didn’t make a cut at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open and finished T57 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

On the LET, she currently stands at 50 on the Order of Merit. She has amassed 463.07 points throughout the season. While the start of the season wasn’t that smooth, recent form shows her steady momentum. In the team event at the 2025 Aramco China Championship, she was part of the winning team. She, alongside Mimi Rhodes, Kristyna Napoleaova, and Kultida Pramphun, scored 39 under par to win the event. Besides performing in team matches, Cheenglab finished 2nd individually. She scored 13 under par with 2 eagles and 15 birdies.

The 2023 Big Green Egg Open winner continued her form at the ongoing Andalucía Open de España. She fired a course-record 63 (−9) in the second round of the event. This got her a seven-shot lead. At the end of Round 3, she tops the leaderboard with a score of 15 under par. Although she finished the third round at par, she still enjoys a 3-stroke lead over Perrine Delacour at the 2nd position.

Trichat Cheenglab lifestyle

Trichat Cheenglab has done a wonderful job at keeping her personal life away from the media. However, her Instagram account gives a glimpse of her lifestyle. It shows that she lives in Bangkok, maintains a steady training routine, and promotes partners such as Xolo Sportswear and Singha Corporation through her Instagram presence.

One thing that her Instagram account reveals is that she is a dog lover. She owns a dog named Harper, who features in many of her Instagram posts. There’s also a post where she is holding a snake for some promotions. Besides being an animal lover, her profile also hints at her love for traveling around the world. Images on her Instagram handle show that she has traveled to Canada, the USA, Singapore, the UK, and many other countries.