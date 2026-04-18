Who Is Viktor Hovland’s Girlfriend, Tuva Jensen? Career, Personal Life, Ethnicity & More About PGA Tour WAG

Viktor Hovland spent years as golf’s most famous bachelor. Then there was the 2026 Masters Par-3 Contest, a kiss, and the internet went crazy. Meet Tuva Dahl Jensen, Viktor Hovland’s girlfriend, the woman who ended the mystery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who Is Viktor Hovland’s Girlfriend, Tuva Jensen?

Tuva Dahl Jensen is 27 years old and a school teacher from Fredrikstad, Norway. Hovland brought her to Augusta National as his caddie for the Par-3 Contest, where they were photographed kissing. This ended years of speculation about the golfer’s love life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen is not a public figure by any stretch. Her Instagram (@tuvajensen) is private with 84 posts, 1,836 followers, and 834 following, and her profile picture shows her outdoors in a red jacket against a mountain backdrop, fully consistent with her Norwegian roots. Hovland follows her on the platform, and her locked account confirms she has no interest in public attention despite the sudden global recognition.

Her family is connected to the Norwegian entertainment industry. Atle Jensen is her father and Jeanett Dahl Jensen is her mother. Ola Dahl Jensen is her twin brother. He is a musician and singer in Norway.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Did Viktor Hovland and Tuva Jensen Meet?

There is no verified story of how Viktor Hovland met his girlfriend. Sources in Norway say the couple had been together for a few months before the Augusta appearance, but neither has talked about it directly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Par-3 Contest moment stood out because it was so different from Hovland’s past. He was the only single player on Europe’s winning team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. He posed for a picture with all of his teammates’ wives, fully playing along with the joke. He did the same thing at Bethpage Black earlier in 2026, standing in front of the team photo while everyone else stood with their partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

During the Par-3 Contest, Jensen caddied for Hovland as he played alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, accompanied by wife Katherine, and Ludvig Aberg, joined by girlfriend Olivia Peet. All three WAGs wore matching white caddie jumpsuits at Augusta National, and Jensen later commented on Katherine Fitzpatrick’s Instagram post of the trio, writing “I had the best time with you guys,” collecting 33 likes.

The moment confirmed Viktor Hovland’s girlfriend had already bonded with the partners of the golfers’ European Ryder Cup teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuva Jensen’s Ethnicity

Viktor Hovland’s girlfriend, Tuva Dahl Jensen, is Norwegian. Fredrikstad, a city in southeastern Norway, is where she was born and raised. Atle Jensen and Jeanett Dahl Jensen, her parents, are also Norwegian. This means that she is completely Norwegian by heritage and has no known mixed or international background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuva Jensen’s Career and Education

Viktor Hovland’s girlfriend teaches Norwegian at Children’s International School in Moss, which is close to Oslo. She teaches kids in grades 5, 6, and 7. Children’s International School is the name of the school where she works most of the time. It was one of the first things that were confirmed about her after the Augusta reveal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen has a master’s degree in primary school teacher education for grades 5 through 10 from Østfold University College. She finished her thesis in 2023, which means she was still in the early stages of her professional teaching career when she made her Augusta debut.

Her identity was confirmed by Norwegian publication Dagbladet shortly after the Par-3 Contest footage circulated online. Despite the sudden public attention and 33 likes on a single Instagram comment pulling her into the spotlight, Jensen has kept her account locked at 1,836 followers, with no indication she plans to trade her classroom in Moss for any kind of public profile.