Who is Wesley Bryan’s Caddie? Everything About Suspended PGA Tour Pro’s Bagman Explored

The PGA Tour suspension is the biggest fall for Wesley Bryan’s career, which took a wild turn, and not in the way he hoped. Once a rising star, he’s now sitting at 179th in the FedExCup standings and no longer has full PGA Tour status. Things really went south after he played in The Duels, LIV Golf’s content creator event, right before LIV Golf Miami. According to the PGA Tour, Bryan was not allowed to be a part of LIV even as an influencer. The PGA Tour had warned him plenty of times and then ended up suspending him. But he still does not hold any grudges with the PGA Tour and respects their decision. But his career was not always like this; he had his prime time in 2017.

When Wesley Bryan clinched his first PGA Tour win at the 2017 RBC Heritage, it wasn’t just a big moment for him; it was just as memorable for his caddie, William Lanier, who is a seasoned caddie and Augusta native. As the final putt dropped on the 18th green, a crowd roared, and cameras captured Lanier walking beside Bryan, rubbing his head in a quiet, intentional show of support. It wasn’t a celebration yet, as they didn’t know for sure if the win was locked up but it was a “good round” nod between two friends who had come a long way.

“It’s one that I grew up dreaming on the practice green late at night when I was a kid, like this putt’s to win the Heritage. And to get it done, here is one of the coolest experiences ever,” said Bryan. This victory at Hilton Head was different; it was special. It meant a two-year PGA Tour exemption ae3nd a debut at the Masters. Bryan has a long and memorable history with his caddies.

A Look at Wesley Bryan’s Former Caddies

Caddies have played a meaningful role in Wesley Bryan’s career, and not just as support on the course, but as close companions through the highs and lows of professional golf. Wesley’s early success was shared with his brother, George Bryan, who caddied for him during his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in 2016. George, a professional golfer himself and co-founder of the popular Bryan Bros Golf YouTube channel, was more than just a familiar face; he was a key part of Wesley’s early momentum. Together, the brothers turned their playing careers into a media platform that now reaches millions. And then came the time when he made history with Lanier.

Lanier came on board at a huge moment in Bryan’s career, which was the 2017 RBC Heritage, and played a big part in getting him across the finish line. Bryan picked up his first PGA Tour win there, and after that, they stuck together for Bryan’s debut at the 2018 Masters too, and at Augusta, having a cool head and some local know-how goes a long way. Lanier wasn’t just any caddie out there. He basically grew up around Augusta National. Back in high school, he worked the range during Masters week and even spent one tournament inside the CBS truck, soaking in every second as golf history was being made. Having someone like that on the bag gave Bryan an edge. Bryan stays connected with the golf world and helps others also be a part of it.

More recently, Robert Peeler had been a caddie for Wesley, and while their partnership wasn’t long-term, it still reflected Bryan’s knack for building strong connections in the golf world. In April 2024, he helped Peeler connect with Nathan Franks, a standout collegiate golfer. One fact we cannot deny is that Wesley does not like to stick with one caddie for long.

Coming to his current caddie is Lee Chaney, who has been the one steadying the ship in recent months. Through Monday qualifiers and last-minute tournament entries, he’s been right there with Bryan and sometimes quite literally going the distance. Before the 3M Open qualifier, the duo’s flight got canceled, and instead of calling it quits, they packed up the car and drove nearly 20 hours from South Carolina to Minnesota. It wasn’t glamorous, but it said a lot.

Through all the ups and downs, Bryan has leaned on the guys on his bag, but with his PGA Tour suspension in play, even Chaney’s journey has hit a pause, but one thing’s clear: Wesley Bryan still has plenty of game and a crew ready to ride with him when he’s back if the PGA Tour changes its mind.