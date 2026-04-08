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Who Is Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski? All About PGA Tour WAG’s Lifestyle, Career & More

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 8, 2026 | 1:09 PM EDT

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Who Is Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski? All About PGA Tour WAG’s Lifestyle, Career & More

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 8, 2026 | 1:09 PM EDT

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Behind many standout moments in professional golf, someone is working quietly in the background. But at the Masters Par 3 Contest, these supporters get a chance to come into the spotlight. For Wyndham Clark, that presence has increasingly drawn attention, as his long-time girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski, is competing with him at the Masters’ family tradition contest.

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After turning professional in 2017, Clark finally got his breakthrough win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Shortly after, he defeated Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 US Open. As he was celebrating his win on the 18th green, someone else came to join him. It was Bogdanski. She kissed him and made their relationship public for the first time. Since then, she has been seen in many events Wyndham Clark plays in.

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Who is Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend, Alicia Bogdanski?

Alicia Bogdanski is from Tempe, Arizona. After completing high school, she went to Arizona State University for graduation, which she completed in 2012. During her time at the university, she was a cheerleader. The choice of Arizona State University was apparent because of her strong ties. Her parents, sister, grandfather, and uncle are all alumni there.

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The PGA Tour pro’s WAG holds a psychology degree. She has worked in professional settings, such as hosting webinars with Graphy, and has modeled, but details about her current full-time role remain limited.

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However, she has helped Clark stay calm on the PGA Tour.

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“If I see him overthinking something, I try to pull him back down, get him grounded and make him see things in perspective,” Bogdanski said, as per Golf Digest.

How did Wyndham Clark and Alicia Bogdanski meet

The two met through mutual friends in 2021 and went public in 2023, when she kissed him on the 18th green after Clark’s US Open victory over Rory McIlroy.

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Since then, the two have appeared together on multiple occasions. For instance, she was spotted in Cabo, Mexico, in December 2023. She was there to celebrate Christmas with Clark and his family. In 2024, when Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, she was there to support him. The two even posed together with the trophy.

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She was there to support the American professional at the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest. This year, too, she is there to show support and play beside Clark.

Alicia Bogdanski’s lifestyle explored

Alicia Bogdanski did a wonderful job of keeping her personal life private. There’s not much publicly known information available about her. However, her few appearances on Wyndham Clark’s Instagram posts do reveal a few things about her. For instance, they posed together along with family members at an ice hockey event.

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They had gone to watch the Colorado Avalanche match. Besides that, Clark also saw and wrote about the Denver Nuggets’ win in the same post. This shows that Bogdanski likes to watch other sports, too, with the 3x PGA Tour winner.

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Besides that, she appeared alongside Wyndham Clark in Netflix’s 2023 series Full Swing.

Apart from this, little is known about Alicia Bogdanski and her personal life. However, what’s known is that the two support each other at every stage of their lives. Bogdanski has come to the course on several occasions to support Wyndham Clark, including her Masters Par 3 Contest appearance.

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Written by

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Shreya Singh

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