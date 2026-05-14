Who Is Xander Schauffele’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Maya Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is one of the most successful golfers in the world, and since 2014, Maya Schauffele has been by his side through it all. While Xander is famous for his major championship wins, Maya is known for being the steady force that keeps him grounded. The couple recently started a new chapter in their lives by welcoming their first child, a baby boy named Victor, in late 2025.

Maya isn’t just a face in the crowd at golf tournaments; she has an impressive background of her own. With a master’s degree and a career focused on helping others, she brings a lot of strength to their partnership. Whether they are traveling to Japan to visit family or walking the greens at the Ryder Cup, Xander and Maya are known as one of the most down-to-earth couples in professional sports.

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Who Is Maya Schauffele?

Maya Schauffele was born in 1994 in the United States as Maya Lowe. She grew up in California and focused heavily on her education. She attended the University of California, San Diego, where she studied science and public health.

After finishing her first degree, she went on to get a Master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Maryland. She is known for being very humble and staying out of the spotlight for many years while Xander built his career. Maya is also fluent in Japanese, which helps the couple stay connected to their family roots in Japan.

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What is Maya Schauffele’s height and age?

As of 2026, Maya is 32 years old. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, which makes her just a bit shorter than Xander.

Maya is of Japanese descent, and her heritage is a big part of her identity. She and Xander often visit Japan to spend time with relatives. While she doesn’t talk much about her religion in public, she is known for her values of hard work and helping her community through her charity work and her previous career in healthcare.

How did Xander and Maya Schauffele meet?

Xander and Maya are college sweethearts who met in 2014. At the time, Xander was playing golf for San Diego State University, and Maya was a student at the University of California, San Diego. Even though their schools were rivals, they hit it off right away. Surprisingly, Maya didn’t know anything about golf when they first met and had no idea Xander was a star athlete.

They dated for seven years before Xander proposed on New Year’s Eve in 2020. He popped the question at a beautiful beach in Maui, Hawaii. They officially got married in July 2021 in a very small and private ceremony at their home in Las Vegas. Only eight family members and their two dogs, Chewie and Momo, were there to see them say “I do.”

What does Maya Schauffele do for a living?

Maya started her career in the healthcare world. She worked as an administrator for Planned Parenthood, where she used her degrees to help manage medical services and community health programs. She was very dedicated to her job and spent years working behind the scenes in the medical field.

Today, Maya spends most of her time working for the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation. She takes an active role in running the foundation, which helps young people get into golf and works on protecting the environment. Her experience in managing healthcare programs has helped her lead the foundation’s efforts to give grants and help people in need.

Who are Maya Schauffele’s parents?

Maya’s parents are of Japanese ethnicity and raised her in California. They are very private people and stay away from the cameras at golf tournaments. Even though they aren’t famous, they were very supportive of Maya’s education and encouraged her to go as far as she could in school.

Maya’s family is very close to Xander’s family, especially since both families have connections to Japan. In 2025, they all celebrated together when Maya gave birth to her son, Victor. Her parents and siblings are often around to help the couple balance their busy life on the PGA Tour with their new life as parents.

What is Maya Schauffele’s Instagram account?

Maya prefers to keep her life private @maya_schauffele, so she does not have public accounts on most social media sites. She wants to make sure her family life stays personal.

If fans want to see photos of Maya, they usually check Xander’s Instagram (@xanderschauffele). He often posts pictures of them together, their cute dogs, and updates about their new baby boy.

Conclusion

Maya Schauffele is much more than just the wife of a famous golfer. With her advanced degrees and her work in charity, she is a strong and successful woman in her own right. Since 2014, she has been Xander’s biggest fan, helping him through the tough times and celebrating his biggest wins. As they raise their son, Victor, Maya continues to be the heart of the Schauffele family.