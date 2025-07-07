Who Was Ed Fiori? Personal Life, Family & Career of Late Golf Veteran Explored

How many people can truly say that they stood tall against Tiger Woods and won? Yes, that’s right, not a lot. But you see, The Grip was no ordinary man. He was a 4 time winner on the PGA Tour and the one who once chased 20-year-old Tiger Woods at the John Deere Classic (then Quad City Classic) in 1996. The year was particularly rough on him, who by then was in his 19th year as a PGA Tour pro, but it looked like it was about to turn for him.

Ed Fiori was the only player to have rallied from a 54-hole deficit to beat Tiger Woods. And the cherry on top? For 13 years, he was the only player who owned this feat. Reflecting on the same, he had said, “I was expecting [Woods] to win. It was his tournament to win. He was playing great.” And while we will continue to celebrate the man for this and more, today is remarkably sad for the golfing world because the icon no longer breathes amongst us.

He passed away due to cancer at the age of 72, as announced by the PGA Tour. It was further informed that he had been battling cancer for a while, but no further details were provided. So, who is the legendary one who made Tiger Woods sweat on the course? Let’s learn more about him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The man that Ed Fiori was

Looking back at his early life, Ed Fiori was born on April 21, 1953, in Lynwood, California, and grew up in Downey, just outside Los Angeles. As a young boy, he loved golf so much that he would sneak through a barbed wire fence to play at a nearby nine-hole course. He spent a lot of time practicing and learning the game on his own. His dedication helped him become a skilled player, and he later went on to play college golf at the University of Houston. Those early days, filled with determination and hard work, set the stage for his future as a professional golfer.

Then, with the Cougars and coach Dave Williams, he was one of the best players on the team. In his junior year, he earned second-team All-American honors. Further, he helped his squad win the national championship in 1977 during his last year there. And just weeks before this, he was the Southwestern Conference individual medalist as Houston won its ninth conference title and fourth in succession. After college, Fiori moved to Sugar Land, Texas.

He often spoke about how important his family was and how they had helped him through both good times and bad in his golf career. After retiring, he enjoyed a quieter life at home, but eventually, more people began to hear about his health problems. Back in 2003, on New Year’s Eve, he suffered a heart attack. “It was pretty scary there for a little bit. I was just hoping I was going to wake up Sunday morning,” said Fiori. He had a history of health challenges, including a spinal fusion surgery in 2005 and multiple shoulder operations.

But now that he is no longer with us, reflecting on his impact, PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady shared, “Ed Fiori was a true gentleman in our sport and is a player who would often be referred to as a pro’s pro. In three of his four wins on the PGA Tour, he dueled down the stretch with future World Golf Hall of Fame members, most notably Tiger Woods in 1996. That grit and resolution in the face of immeasurable odds is incredibly admirable in every aspect of life, and I know he battled cancer with that same determination until the end. He will be missed by all of us at the Tour.”

Before we look back at his biggest moments on the PGA Tour, it’s clear that Ed Fiori’s journey was shaped by hard work and quiet strength.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ed Fiori’s biggest wins on the PGA Tour

After his college years, Ed Fiori quickly made his mark in professional golf. Ed Fiori’s first big win came in 1979 at the Southern Open. He went into a playoff against Tom Weiskopf, a future Hall of Famer. Weiskopf missed a short putt, and Fiori sank a 13-foot birdie to win. “I’m just still numb,” Fiori said afterward. “I thought I had lost the tournament right there.” That win helped Fiori believe he could handle the pressure and compete with the best.

He kept the momentum going with a steady performance at the 1981 Western Open. Fiori played consistent golf all week and finished with a new tournament record. In 1982, at the Bob Hope Desert Classic, Fiori found himself in another playoff, this time against Tom Kite. The final round was tight, but Fiori held his nerve and made a long birdie putt to win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over his career, he played in 583 PGA Tour events between 1978 and 2004, finishing with four wins, two runner-up finishes, five top-three finishes, and 38 top 10s. He played 644 events overall and bagged $3,285,820.

Ed Fiori worked hard all his life and never gave up, no matter what came his way, be it a health issue or anything. He loved golf and made the most of every chance he got, from playing as a kid to winning on the PGA Tour. Even after he’s gone, people will remember his legacy.