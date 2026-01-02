Who Was Emanuele Galeppini? All About the 17-Year-Old Golfer Who Lost His Life in Swiss Bar Fire

As the world celebrated the dawn of a New Year, those enjoying at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana were not so fortunate. In fact, little did they know that they were signing up for a horrific and cursed start to the New Year. As the bar caught fire, people started scampering out of the bar. While some people managed to make it out, some were not that blessed. Notably, Emanuele Galeppini was one of the very first ones to be reported as deceased in the tragic accident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Galeppini, who was a 16-year-old golfer from Italy, reportedly attended the party with a couple of his friends. And while both of his friends managed to escape, the budding golfer unfortunately couldn’t. “The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete full of passion and genuine values. In this time of great sorrow, our thoughts go to his family and all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will remain forever in our hearts,” read the official statement from the federation.

At the moment, the reports suggest that close to 40 people have succumbed to the fatal fire. However, the Swiss authorities have also pointed out that since there are bodies with severe burns, identification would take quite some time. Now, coming back to Galeppini, he was born and brought up in Genoa. But as per reports from the Italian media, he was living in Dubai along with his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graduating in 2027, Galeppini attended the Swiss International School Dubai. And as he took great interest in World Amateur Golf, the deceased Italian has quite some impressive records to show off. At the moment, Galeppini held the 3408th rank with a point average of 309.9458. And that’s not all. The 16-year-old also recorded a best ranking of 2440. Till now, he had 13 top 10 finishes while taking part in 50 counting events in 2025. Sadly, as the demise will haunt the golfing world for a long time, Tommy Fleetwood paid tribute to the Italian golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy Fleetwood honors late young golfer Emanuele Galeppini

As the golfing realm lost a young phenom to this tragic incident, English golfer Tommy Fleetwood paid tribute to the late teenage Italian golfer. Fleetwood was heartbroken to come across such news. He took to Instagram and paid his tribute, he wrote, “Our thoughts are with the Galeppini family and all the families affected by the Crans-Montana tragedy in Switzerland. Such a huge loss. Rest in peace, Emanuele.”

Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Golf – Men’s Round 4 – Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France – August 04, 2024. Tommy Fleetwood of Britain during round four. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At a very young age, the European star boasted a strong resume. In April 2025, Galeppini won the Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open. Alongside that, he competed in the UAE Cup of 2025 and also participated in the King Hamad Trophy in Bahrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside Fleetwoods, the Italian Golf Federation, too, paid tribute to the demised soul of Galeppini. Their statement read, “The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried passion and authentic values with him.”

As the Swiss town now fights to overcome such a tragedy, we can only pray for the demised souls to find peace and send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.